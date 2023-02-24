ST. JOHNSBURY — Business and Professional Women Saint Johnsbury (BPW) hosts a series of public conversations addressing some identified needs in the NEK community. “The goal is to flush out some actionable items that BPW and its partners can work on to provide options and solutions,” BPW President Tabitha Armstrong stated. “Come be a part of the conversation and the resulting changes.”
In December, BPW St. Johnsbury held a community forum to discuss needs for working women in the NEK. “Through the conversation we discovered that many of the needs not only directly affect working women (or create barriers to them working), but also affect young women, families, men, and more senior members of our communities,” Armstrong said.
The discussion had two parts: identifying issues and brainstorming possible solutions.
Now, BPW St. Johnsbury is looking to delve more deeply into the themes identified. The first conversation will discuss childcare and eldercare needs and alternative solutions, and will take place March 3 at 6 p.m. at The HUB, on Railroad Street (former Caplan’s building).
There will be food, and it is a child-friendly space. BPW is also thinking about hosting a similar conversation in Newport if there is enough interest. “If you’d like to be a part of the conversation, can’t make the March 3 event, and live near Newport, let BPW know,” Armstrong encouraged.
RSVP for the March 3 St. Johnsbury event to Armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com. For more info about BPW St. Johnsbury, contact Donna at 802-748-3314, or Alice 802-684-3412.
