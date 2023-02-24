ST. JOHNSBURY — Business and Professional Women Saint Johnsbury (BPW) hosts a series of public conversations addressing some identified needs in the NEK community. “The goal is to flush out some actionable items that BPW and its partners can work on to provide options and solutions,” BPW President Tabitha Armstrong stated. “Come be a part of the conversation and the resulting changes.”

In December, BPW St. Johnsbury held a community forum to discuss needs for working women in the NEK. “Through the conversation we discovered that many of the needs not only directly affect working women (or create barriers to them working), but also affect young women, families, men, and more senior members of our communities,” Armstrong said.

