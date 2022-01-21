LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Food Co-op’s first Partner of the Month for January 2022 is North Country Beekeepers Association. This group is dedicated to bringing bee education to the public. All donations through the round-up program at the co-op’s registers this month will go to bringing bee education to the public.
“Whether in schools, online and in-person events, or through their Facebook page that anyone is welcome to join,” LFC’s Becky Colpitts said. “Visit the educational exhibit in the Co-op Cafe to learn more about how you can help our bees, and watch the recording of Janice Mercieri and Linda Gilmore talking about this exhibit.
“As you shop,” she added, “look for the yellow triangle signs. Think about all that the bees do for the planet and remember to round-up in January at the Littleton Food Co-op.”
