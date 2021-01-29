LYNDONVILLE — Alan Brink Jr. and Jason Webber have worked in the automotive industry their whole lives. However, they weren’t happy with their experience staffing big dealerships in St. Johnsbury and Littleton, N.H.

“I got tired of being just a number there,” said Brink. “We wanted to get out of that and offer customers real service that is not tailored just around the numbers.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.