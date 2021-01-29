Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A painting in the dental office shows the office building at a time when the Notre Dame church was still standing. A fire in the 1960s destroyed the church building and now the space serves as parking area for the dental office.
ST. JOHNSBURY — This year, St. Johnsbury Dental Associates is celebrating 60 years of service to our patients, while focusing on technological and clinical advancements to continue serving our patients in the future.
St J. Dental Associates was founded in 1961 by Dr. Frederick and Nilda Silloway. The practice was originally located at the Silloway’s home on Main Street. Their daughter, Dr. Katherine Silloway joined the practice in 1993 and became its president after the death of her father in 2003. She served the local community for 25 years and also taught internationally at Dental schools and clinics in Cuba. Dr. Silloway eventually oversaw the move of the practice to its current location at the former Notre Dame Church’s rectory from its prior location at the old Hospital on Prospect Street.
