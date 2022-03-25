It all began with the tents.
Half a century ago, William and Jean Abbott founded Abbott Rental at their home in Dalton, N.H. The couple owned the Old Grange Hall next door, which William used to store the antiques he sold at weekly summer auctions held in the yard under a large tent.
“People started calling and asking if they could use the tent for their weddings and things like that, which nobody really offered back then,” recalls Judy Abbott, operator of Abbott Rental and Party Store since the early 2000s. “So my father bought a couple of tents and went from there. […] I remember when I was in high school, driving this old big truck and helping [my father] put up the tents.”
In 1986, William and Jean moved Abbott Rental to the corner of Union and Reddington Streets in Littleton, where Judy still operates a showroom and sells basic party supplies and propane to this day.
The family-owned business — Judy’s three siblings also spent stints working for Abbott Rental — now employs six full-time year-round staff and adds another ten in the summer, running four delivery routes 100 miles in every direction to deliver and set up their signature white tents and everything that goes under them: dance floors, lighting, tables, chairs, plates, glasses and more.
In addition, Abbott Rental provides free rental planning advice, site evaluations, layout drawings and a 24-hour support line in case of emergency.
“Whether you are planning a wedding, family reunion, fundraiser, graduation, corporate events — large or small — Abbott Rental is equipped to assist you in planning your event,” their website reads. “We understand the importance of clean and working equipment, timely deliveries and friendly, knowledgeable service from start to finish. Our goal is to make you look good!”
While some business was lost the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Judy Abbott says things have bounced back.
“We are incredibly busy, busier than I have ever been before,” she said. “It’s a crazy year for all rental businesses because people want to get married again!”
Abbott Rental works with other area bakeries, caterers and florists to make customers’ visions for their special days come to life.
“Anything to do with weddings, we all have to work together,” said Judy Abbott. “I really enjoy working with all the other local wedding vendors.”
While tents have always been a focus, Judy attributes Abbott Rental’s success to its adaptability: when they started fifty years ago, at least half of the business was small and large tool rentals. In 2017, the store stopped selling costumes and expanded the party rental side of things, remodeling into the showroom.
“I do have a lot of competition, but I guess I’m lucky enough to be where I am, in Littleton New Hampshire,” she said.
More information can be found at abbottrental.com, by calling 603-444-6557 or by emailing info@abbottrental.com. The showroom and party store are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
