Mike DeKoeyer was just 25 when he went into business with his father Jack and his father’s longtime partner Inge Gray.
The trio founded Appalachian Supply in 1982 and have served the Northeast Kingdom and North Country with quality plumbing, heating and electrical supplies for the past forty years and counting.
“We just kept going,” Mike DeKoeyer said recently. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a bad year.”
Both father and son worked in wholesale plumbing and heating before co-founding their own operation, and DeKoeyer credits Appalachian Supply’s longtime success to the staff’s 100 plus years of combined experience in the industry.
“We knew what we were doing and could get people whatever they wanted,” DeKoeyer said. “My father used to say that ‘if we can’t get it, you don’t need it!’”
While DeKoeyer grew up in Barnet and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, the trio first ran their business from across the river in Littleton. Shortly after, they built a warehouse and car wash down on Meadow Street, both of which were operated by Appalachian Supply through 2018.
In 1987, Mike DeKoeyer opened up a second location a bit closer to home: St. J’s Railroad Street, which “took off pretty good.” Their current location on Memorial Drive was built in 1989.
Though plumbing, heating and electric have always been Appalachian Supply’s bread and butter, the team originally diversified with TVs, boom boxes, VCR sales as well as movie rentals. Jack DeKoeyer branded the operation as “Home of the Bad Guys” — a moniker that lives on to this day — in contrast to St. J’s music shop at the time (the “Home of the Good Guys”).
The team also sold appliances for about two decades before deciding to mainly focus on what they do best for both wholesale and retail customers.
After Jack DeKoeyer passed away in 2018, his son made the decision to shift the main operation to St. Johnsbury, selling the Littleton location and car wash. However, Appalachian Supply still serves a 50-mile radius from Littleton and St. Johnsbury, all the way up to the Canadian border and remains family-owned to this day.
While the bigger box stores are certainly competition, especially across the river in Littleton, Mike DeKoeyer notes that “lots of people like having more personalized service and our extensive knowledge base.”
Customers can find support with everything from outdoor drainage to indoor plumbing, wood boilers to pellet boilers, radiant heat and high-efficiency gas boilers to coal.
Appalachian Supply also still operates Jack’s Lazer Car Wash in St. Johnsbury and stocks Dominion & Grimm maple sugaring supplies.
More information can be found at appalachiansupplyinc.com or by calling 802-748-4513. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
