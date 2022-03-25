Lyndon Institute is celebrating its 155th anniversary this year as the independent school transitions out of the pandemic and with new leadership.
Originally founded as Lyndon Literary and Biblical Institution with the signing of its charter in 1867, the school has evolved over the years to serve as home of the Lyndon Commercial College, the Vermont School of Agriculture, and to offer both secondary and post-secondary programs, the latter of which would eventually be incorporated into Lyndon State College when it was founded in 1951.
The school’s first term was advertised for $3.25 and about 50 pupils attended. In 2023 LI will also mark the centennial of when it adopted Lyndon Institute as its name.
The school has benefited from strong local support and significant contributions from notable benefactors like TN Vail, who was president of AT&T in the late 1800s and early 1900s, as well as Elmer Darling, a Burke native who operated the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City.
LI’s latest evolution comes in the form of its emergence from the pandemic, and a transition in leadership from current Head of School Twila Perry, who will be retiring at the end of the school year, to incoming Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield.
“All companies must evolve over time to keep pace with the changes in the world. Lyndon Institute continues to adapt,” said Perry. “The most significant change has been the incorporation of dual-enrollment classes for college credit. This is evident in our Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs as well in our college prep classes. It is important for our students to be able to leave high school prepared both for college and for a career.”
Bloomfield noted that school’s board has strategic plan and priorities that he is looking forward to supporting and helping accomplish. He has been making trips to LI from the Boston area, where he works in a private high school and lives with his wife and two young sons, to familiarize himself with the staff, students and region.
The school’s motto, Per Aspera Ad Astra, through hard work you reach the stars, doesn’t just serve as inspiration for the students but as mantra for the faculty and staff.
“Per Aspera Ad Astra is visible throughout the institution,” said Perry. “Whether it is faculty pulling together to make spirit week or winter carnival happen during the pandemic or the administrative team finding ways to make school happen. It is the idea that if we all work together we can and will achieve our goals.”
The pandemic has delivered challenges to be sure, said Perry, noting COVID fundamentally changed the way the school was able to interact with students and the LI experience.
“Many of our younger students have not experienced the LI traditions in a meaningful way,” said Perry. “So we have to be more explicit about our expectations.” Perry said some of the changes, like giving students more freedom, which was to meet spacing requirements in the pandemic, will likely continue in the future. “It is difficult to teach students to manage their time if it is highly scheduled for them.”
Perry also said this moment in transition is an opportunity for someone new to push ideas forward that may have gotten lost in the day to day running of the school.
Bloomfield said he is excited to join LI this summer and hopes to spend some time integrating with the school, traditions, culture and community. Bloomfield said he was attracted to LI because of its core values, the civic engagement of the community and for the opportunity to raise their children out of the commercial focus and pace of urban life.
“I’m excited to work with people that no matter what experience – everyone believes our best days are ahead of us,” said Bloomfield.
That was a sentiment echoed by Perry. “I am excited about where LI is at this time. We have weathered the financial challenges as well as the pandemic and are looking forward to a bright future.”
LI is an independent and comprehensive high school for grades 9 – 12, offering a 150-course curriculum specializing in core and honors academics, fine and performing arts, and technical and career programs. LI has a boarding program in addition to its day student offerings.
LI serves approximately 500 students and has 55 faculty members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.