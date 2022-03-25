ST. JOHNSBURY — The “e” in eEdition meant something entirely different 155 years ago to Caledonian-Record readers than it does now.
The “E” now is for Electronic and the eEdition is where digitally-minded readers go to see their daily newspapers via the Internet, representing an increasing number of subscribers online. Back on day one of the Caledonian, Aug. 8, 1937, the “E” meant Equestrian, as in news delivery by horseback.
The newspaper’s origin story includes information about the challenge horse riders had selling copies in the early days due to the prominence of the North Star publication and people’s belief that the Caledonian wouldn’t last because they’d seen other newspapers come and go quickly.
“Prospective subscribers expected that the Caledonian would go the way of all other St. Johnsbury papers before it, and little was their response when horsemen went out into the countryside with the first editions of the new St. Johnsbury weekly,” notes a 150-anniversary publication about St. Johnsbury printed in 1937.
Thanks to the efforts of those early newspaper deliverers on horseback, the Caledonian gained a following and found its place in local communities.
Nearly 185 years later, the Caledonian-Record maintains its mission of delivering relevant news while adapting to changes in readership habits and the way people want to access their news.
Delivery by horseback has long since passed, and even the long tradition of newspaper boys and girls on foot or on bicycle is no more. Caledonian-Record delivery people are adults driving between deliveries. They now canvas approximately 1,600 square miles in the middle of the night, six days a week.
The evolution of news delivery has been impacted significantly by the Internet. An increasing number of readers (more than half of all subscribers) are getting their Caledonian in a digital space. But whether it’s the feel of a newspaper between the fingers or it’s the ease of logging onto the Caledonian-Record from any data device to view it on a screen, the newspaper’s commitment to relevant, impartial community news extends across all platforms.
“The delivery methods are always changing but our core function is not,” said fourth-generation publisher Todd Smith.
“The value of newspapers is that they provide independent, trusted professionals to show up, bear witness and dispassionately report the news of the day,” said Smith. “Newspapers are watchdogs, mirrors for their community and provide a critical first draft of history.”
Smith says when communities lose their paper, as has happened in over 2,000 towns nationwide since 2004, there are a number of negative consequences.
The School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which diligently tracks the nation’s rapid loss of newspapers, says taxes, crime and public corruption all rise in communities that lose their papers. Civic participation and quality of life plummet.
Too often, the local paper is replaced by social media profit off anger, division and conspiracy. They are untethered from the responsibility to provide facts.
“It’s not overstated to say a democracy can’t exist without trusted sources of information with a canon of professional ethics to verify the information they publish,” Smith said. “Social media took audience and money from newspapers but most damaging is that they replaced the truth with wildly profitable, conspiracy-laden echo chambers. The angrier, more divided and disillusioned people are, the more money these platforms make.”
Fortunately, Smith says, the Caledonian-Record continues to enjoy the trust and support of the community it serves.
The paper reaches a daily audience of over 25,000 local people across its multitude of platforms. That includes printed newspapers, the news website, native apps, social media pages and newsletters. That audience remains an important marketing tool for over 2,000 local businesses and service providers.
Deemed an “essential service,” the Caledonian-Record continued operations throughout the pandemic lockdown, meeting every deadline and never missing a publishing day - a streak that began on Aug. 8, 1837.
This year the number of digital subscribers surpassed home-delivery print customers - a hopeful development for the future of the last family-owned paper in Vermont.
