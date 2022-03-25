LYNDONVILLE — Erik Armstrong, proprietor of Erik Armstrong Masonry — which celebrates its 20th-anniversary milestone this year — represents the fourth generation of a local dynasty, Armstrong Masonry, which has been serving customers in the Northeast Kingdom (and the North Country of New Hampshire) since 1921.
Erik attended Lyndon Institute during high school and was a student in the culinary arts program at St. Johnsbury Academy. Anticipating culinary arts as his future profession, he attended the Culinary Institute of America following graduation.
He then decided that he wanted to go back to his family roots of working in the masonry trade.
“I enjoyed working with my family … the camaraderie and satisfaction of working with them. I grew up working with family members — my dad, my brothers, my uncle and grandfather, as well as other cousins,” Erik said. “It wasn’t just a small business … we grew up working together.”
Erik’s family roots began with his great-grandfather, Guy Armstrong. In 1921, Guy was living in Troy, Vt. When a local mason needed a ride to work, Guy offered to help since he owned a vehicle. Through this arrangement, Guy learned the trade of masonry. The concept of Armstrong Masonry was born.
Generations have since followed in Guy’s footsteps, including his son, Roger, who went into the masonry profession after serving in the armed forces. Roger started his masonry business while raising a family in Tampa, Fla. It was there that his oldest son, Karl was born. Roger eventually moved his family to the St. Johnsbury area where he continued the Armstrong masonry tradition (Guy’s business was in the Newport area and Roger didn’t want to compete with him).
Karl (the father of Erik) is the oldest of the four sons of Roger (Karl, Ken, Craig and Kevin). All of them continue to work in the masonry business, offering their own specialized aspects of the trade. Karl works in the St. Johnsbury area, as did one of his brothers; the other two chose to go west, setting up business in the Vermont towns of Williston and Underhill.
According to Karl, each family member has their own specialty in masonry – “we work together once and a while …. We all have the same blood, the same work ethic.”
Under the umbrella of Armstrong Masonry, each generation since Guy has crafted their chosen specialty, including Erik.
In 2002, Erik decided to start his own business – Erik Armstrong Masonry – a satellite of the family dynasty. Erik specializes in chimney services, which includes repair and cleaning, which is the majority of the work that he does. He has also worked on specialty jobs for customers. His website highlights his services: “chimney construction; Brick, stone and block; chimney inspection and repair; stainless steel chimney relining; and Residential.”
Erik has no employees – he’s on his own. Several times though, he has had the opportunity to work with other family members on projects that include chimney work.
Erik said, “This is not a competition with other family members in the business; it’s more of a complimentary thing … My services might be slightly different than that of another family member.”
Erik’s siblings – Tim and Mark – are also members of the fourth generation of the Armstrong family (which also includes cousins Rick, Dana and Tyler) who have continued with the family trade. According to Erik’s mother, Barb, “all wives and sisters … all worked in the trade.” Family members — which includes Erik’s sisters, Becky and Mary — at one time or another, have worked on a masonry project with Armstrong relatives.
Erik’s grandfather, Roger, the patriarch of the family now, still resides in St. Johnsbury and will be celebrating his 92nd birthday in April. According to son Karl, up until a few years ago, Roger was still helping out with projects, which included the building of Maplefields in St. Johnsbury and Littleton, N.H.
This is the work ethic that Erik has inherited. A work ethic that sees him celebrating 20 years of successful service in the NEK and the North Country. A work ethic that seems destined to be passed on to the next generation.
For more information about Erik’s specialty (chimneys) in the masonry business, go to http://erikarmstrongmasonry.com/; email info@erikarmstrongmasonry.com, or call (802) 626-3757.
