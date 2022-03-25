Flek, Inc is a small firm with an enormous toolbox.
“We are much more than designers,” said Flek co-owner and co-founder Keith Chamberlin. “We are writers, photographers, media and marketing strategists, project managers and branding specialists.”
Located at 370 Railroad Street, Suite 4, in St. Johnsbury, Flek has been helping businesses and organizations for the past 25 years compete in local, state, national and global markets by offering comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for advertising, branding, communications and marketing.
Flek was founded in 1997 and is now owned and operated by three partners including Florence Chamberlin, Keith Chamberlin, and Amy Hale. Together, they have more than 90 years of collective experience.
And they make their values clear on their website, flekvt.com.
“What do we value? Quality. Accuracy. Clarity. Good ideas. Laughter. Above all, we value friendships we’ve cultivated with our customers and colleagues—and being partners in their success,” reads part of Flek’s corporate bio.
All three partners came to the area as students at Lyndon State College.
Keith Chamberlin handles branding and strategy for the firm and has 40 years of experience in creative services as a photographer, graphic designer, copywriter and strategist for clients and has a strong interest in logos and branding.
Keith Chamberlin co-founded Flek with his wife, Florence Chamberlin, in 1997.
“Keith and I started our own business and I think our first client was the hospital,” said Florence Chamberlin. “And they’ve been our client ever since then…We’ve never solved design problems by throwing money at them. We’ve tried to do the best we can under the budget constraints that we’re faced within the Northeast Kingdom.’
Florence Chamberlin serves as the firm’s business manager and is an integral part of the Flek creative team as a copywriter, editor, photographer, strategic planner and account manager.
Amy Hale, works on web development and new media projects at Flek. She has been with Flek since 1999 and became a partner in 2006. She handles design and production, print buying and customer service.
The firm’s long list of clients includes Burke Mountain Resort, Catamount Arts, Karmê Chöling, Kingdom Taproom, Northern Vermont University, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Pete & Gerry’s, Quest Transportation, Rabbit Hill Inn and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.