One of the oldest businesses in the North Country is George M. Stevens and Son Co., an insurance agency that has provided personal and business services since 1882 and this year celebrates 140 years.
The agency offers automobile, home, commercial, RV, motorcycle, snowmobile, watercraft, group, life, and health insurance, and also employee benefits.
The main office is in Lancaster and the other offices in Colebrook, Littleton, and Lisbon.
Chris Knapp, a company owner and senior partner who has been with the agency for a little more than 15 years, talked about George M. Stevens’ growth through the years and about its guiding mission that has remained the same.
“We’ve just done some hiring and about have 17 staff in total,” he said.
Licensed in three states — New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine — George M. has had a steady increase in clients through the years.
“We’ve grown a lot, and then there were acquisitions,” said Knapp. “In the last 10 years, we’ve acquired the Klebe insurance agency in Colebrook, and Lisa Klebe came on board and worked here. She just retired at the end of last year.”
The most recent George M. Stevens acquisition was in September 2020, when the company bought Burns Insurance Agency, owned by Scott Burns, who retired.
“Through acquisitions, we’ve significantly grown just there alone, plus there are our own efforts,” said Knapp.
What has made George M. Stevens and Son Co. successful for nearly a century and a half?
“I think it’s our dedication to the communities we serve and the relationships we’ve formed,” said Knapp. “The businesses and the folks that we’ve insured have been grandparents, parents, and kids all the way through. We’re not an out-there-pounding-the-pavement type of sales. We rely on referrals on large part and that requires the relationships.”
Serving generations of North Country residents, many from the same family, and focusing on what their specific needs are has been a recipe for success.
“We know our clients, we know the area and the market,” said Knapp, who works out of the Littleton office. “Knowing that and having those relationships makes it so we can very accurately serve our customers.”
What does he love about his work?
“I love the fact that I get to do what I do in my very own hometown with people I’ve known a long time,” said Knapp. “We provide a very necessary service to our clients and it’s a rewarding career.”
Other senior partners and owners in the agency are Jeff Gilman, who has been with George M. Stevens and Son Co. for about 40 years, and Keith Young, who has been with the agency for 16 years.
Future growth of the agency will be done as it has in the past.
“We are always looking to grow, but we want to grow sustainably and wisely and not necessarily by leaps and bounds,” said Knapp. “We are always looking at possibilities of acquisitions. We are looking to build on the existing foundation and just add where we can. As new things come up, like cyber insurance, those are opportunities to bring value to our clients and grow organically.”
According to a history of the agency, George M. Stevens and his son, George E. Stevens, purchased the Kent Agency, which dated to 1859.
The firm expanded through with acquisitions of agencies that included the Langley Agency in Groveton, Kelley-Baker in Littleton, Woolson and Clough in Lisbon, Geo. Noyes in Bethlehem, and Collins Insurance in Colebrook.
Geo. M. Stevens is an independent insurance agency that represents many different companies, which gives it the advantage of being able to shop for the best product at the best price to meet one’s personal or business insurance needs.
As a local small business, Geo. M. Stevens is a supporter and participant in many activities and organizations in the North Country.
