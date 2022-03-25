HARDWICK — In its 35th year, Rite Way Sports has more than one claim to fame.
In addition to being what owner Larry Thibault calls “the largest firearms dealer in Vermont,” another claim, he points out, is that “we’re nowhere near the interstate – you have to want to come here.”
Many people do. Rite Way store on Wolcott Ave. in Hardwick is “chock a block,” Thibault says, with firearms and accessories. Asked if any one brand finds favor among customers, “they’re all equally popular,” he says. “We carry all name brands. You can’t really single one out.”
Sidearms, pistols and the like are almost as big a seller as rifles and shotguns. “You have to have a lot of everything,” Thibault said. “You need ammo, scopes for rifles, holsters for pistols, binoculars, targets…
“The technological advances in firearms have changed so dramatically,” he noted. “It’s like a hammer, there used to be a carpenter’s hammer and one other kind, now there are 10 different kinds you can buy.”
The store carries all manner of firearms and accessories, such as binoculars and other items. Owing in large part to hunting, rifles and shotguns generally outsell pistols and sidearms, he added.
He’s been at it as owner in the same location ever since the store’s 1987 inception, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I do this job because I love it,” he said. “Once I found out I really enjoyed it, it’s been the same. I look forward to work.”
