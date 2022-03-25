Littleton Regional Healthcare celebrates 115 years in the community.
In that century-plus, the hospital has faced a number of health care challenges, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic that for a time resulted in hospitalizations that pushed capacity to the max, mass vaccination clinics that staff quickly set up after receiving last-minute notice by the state, and workforce changes.
As LRH celebrates a milestone birthday, its medical director, who has been with LRH for three decades, reflected on the hospital’s growth and how it’s remained true to its original mission while adapting to meet 21st century needs.
“There’s no question the organization is growing,” said Ed Duffy. “However, that is a relative thing because of COVID. We actively managed during COVID and decreased the number of employees we had for a while, but they’re coming back.”
The COVID blip hasn’t halted what has been a long and steady trajectory of growth for LRH, which provides a wide variety of inpatient and outpatient services as well as private practices at its St. Johnsbury Road campus.
Currently, LRH, which is the largest employer in the region, has a total of 526 employees, about the same number pre-pandemic.
Of those, 412 are full-time and 114 part-time.
Currently, the hospital pays $54.5 million in salaries.
“We pump a lot of money back into the community,” said Duffy. “There’s that old saying that there’s a multiplier. For every dollar we spend, it’s $2.30 that goes to the community.”
In 2021, there were nearly 61,000 outpatients visits and about 10,000 emergency department visits, just a few hundred below the high-water point before COVID, he said.
Today, LRH operates an urgent care clinic launched several years ago as well as a large primary care operation.
Among the specialties are pediatrics, cardiology, neurology, spinal care, orthopedics, general surgery, urology, and OBGYN.
There is also audiology as well as ENT, or otolaryngology (care of the ear, nose, and throat).
“That is a lot for a critical access hospital,” said Duffy.
On-campus practices saw just under 70,000 patient visits in 2021.
LRH campus tenants leasing space and operating independently of the hospital include White Mountain Family Health, North Country Internal Medicine, and Shippee Eye Care.
In recent years, LRH has strengthened its partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
“In 2019, we wired our ICU to be connected to Dartmouth critical care, which is basically their ICU,” said Duffy. “It’s been terrific and really allows us to keep a lot of patients close to home because of the technical abilities that they add to our capabilities.”
When a patient needs an infectious disease doctor, for example, he or she has access to one, and also to someone like a pulmonary critical care doctor who does just that 24/7, he said.
With the consultants, the care ratchets up and a Littleton area patient at LRH is basically getting the same care that he or she would be getting in the Dartmouth ICU, with the exception of some machines, said Duffy.
Some machines, though, such as renal support, are en route to LRH.
“If you need dialysis in the ICU, we are very close to getting that, and you won’t have to travel to Dartmouth for it,” he said.
Patients in need of a ventilator also don’t need to go to Dartmouth any longer, as LRH has an intermediate capability that other hospitals around it don’t have, said Duffy.
And for parents, LRH in northwestern New Hampshire has the only birthing suite in the immediate area, and statistically averages nearly one baby born per day, he said.
On March 7, LRH opened up an urgent care clinic in Lincoln in partnership with ClearChoiceMD.
LRH’s urgent care clinic at the Littleton campus was a superstar during COVID and was able to manage the day-to-day rapid testing and vaccinations, said Duffy.
Currently, the hospital is undergoing a conversion to new electronic patient health records that is a universal record that can instantly be pulled up at office practices, inpatient units, emergency departments, or urgent care clinics.
“It’s the same medical record,” said Duffy. “We’ll have one patient portal. It’s going to be integrated into DH’s system. It’s not the same exact system they have, but we chose it because it plays well with it and they can read our records and we can read their records. We’re pretty excited about that.”
The new electronic records can meet the goals of wellness and prevention by allowing physicians to keep track of patients with chronic conditions and allow them to intervene when necessary or when asked, he said.
LRH was also recently awarded a $500,000 federal grant for a year and a half to build a mobile integrated health program.
Once built, the program will allow paramedics to go into the homes of patients recently discharged as well as the homes of people with chronic conditions to check on them more often.
“That will help with community health in general,” said Duffy.
LRH’s goal since the early 20th century has always been high-quality health care and providing board-certified physicians in emergency medicine, hospitalist services, and excellent nursing staff, he said.
“The important thing is to continue to serve the community with the healthcare they deserve, which is just as good as anybody in Boston or Concord or Manchester or, for that matter, Lebanon,” said Duffy “That’s our goal.”
Beyond the physicians and nursing staff are many others dedicated to the mission.
The LRH Auxiliary, which has been active since the beginning, provides some $30,000 annually to support a number of programs, services, and scholarships.
The hospital’s volunteers, another mainstay who number more than 200, include greeters, people who visit and comfort patients, and those who provide alternative therapies such as art and dog therapy.
While LRH’s mission has stayed the same, adaptions were needed for a new century.
The hospital began in 1907 as a small 15-bed facility along Cottage Street.
Today, with an ever-growing focus on wellness, healthy living and preventative measures, the 252-acre hospital campus along St. Johnsbury Road includes the maternity ward as well as an operating room, pharmacy, laboratory, and emergency and other departments.
A 63,000-square-foot medical office building was added in 2010.
“Dr. Beattie started this 115 years ago as a physician and he needed a place to take care of patients that was not in his office,” said Duffy. “As technology has changed, as capabilities have changed, the hospital has kept up. We’ve always gotten the technology that we needed here. The whole community knows that when we felt like we were falling behind, we moved to this campus in 2001 to meet the challenge of the growth and what it means to be a hospital provider for the community. We’ve updated everything. Our partnerships with other organizations, particularly Dartmouth-Hitchcock, is now part of the response to the technology and the changes in healthcare that the people of this area clearly deserve.”
