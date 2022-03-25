ST. JOHNSBURY — The region’s largest employer contributes to a healthy economy by making a healthy community its mission.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital reached a 50-year milestone last month. It’s a time to reflect on the past, while acknowledging a present complicated by a pandemic and staff shortages and looking forward to a future that includes multi-million-dollar building improvements.
The hospital is the biggest employer around with a total of 703 people (full-time, part-time and per diem).
Though only a year old when it officially opened on Feb. 14, 1972, Shawn Tester, who’s been NVRH CEO since 2018, appreciates his hospital’s history.
Planning for NVRH began in the 1960s with the recognition that the town’s two hospitals - Brightlook and St. Johnsbury Hospital on Prospect Street - were aging. Community leaders and medical professionals “recognized a need for a new, centralized healthcare facility that would provide a modern environment for quality healthcare,” Tester noted.
“I think there were also pressures on the staff to provide, you know, a high level of care. There were also changes in how the health care system was regulated,” he said. “There were new regulations, and requirements for what a health care facility needed to be and how it needs to provide that care.”
Community fundraising efforts began in 1968. A goal of $800,000 was set as a local contribution requirement to secure the federal funding and financing process. It was front-page news on Jan. 14, 1969, and a time for community celebration when Orlando Costa stood on a stepladder and painted in the top of a fundraising thermometer marked with the $800,000 goal. Vermont Gov. Deane C. Davis spoke at the celebratory event.
Upon its February 1972 opening, NVRH commenced a timeline of progress that continues. Highlights from the past, according to Tester include the following:
• Providing a home for the first high-tech CAT scanner in Vermont (in partnership with Vermont Radiologists) in 1977;
• Installing a ceiling-mounted microscope in the Operating Room to assist surgeons with eye, vascular and orthopedic surgeries in 1979;
• Opening a Day Surgery department in 1984;
• Launching a Community Connections program in 2002 to provide a safety net to people in need;
• Receiving a federal “Critical Access” Designation as a 25-bed facility in 2004;
• Providing space for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in 2005 so patients can receive care close to home.
Currently the hospital is in the process of purchasing the lower level of the Medical Arts Building (they already own the upper level) for use by a pulmonology practice as well as the COVID Operation Center.
Tester also reflected on the people who have worked at the hospital over the years.
“We’ve just had so many dedicated fantastic physicians and health care professionals over the last 50 years,” he said.
Tester spoke well of his predecessor, Paul Bengtson, who led the hospital for over 30 years.
Presence Of A Pandemic
Tester had been on the job less than two years when the first pandemic in 100 years struck. He called the hospital’s response to the health care emergency quick and effective.
“We pulled out all the stops,” he said. “We responded quickly to a very dynamic situation. The resiliency I saw within our staff and our patients was just incredible, and I’m really proud of some of the things that we were able to accomplish.”
“We had a lot of firsts along the way, you know, we quickly set up our COVID Operation Center and then that evolved into a somewhat more permanent structure,” Tester said. “We were the first one to provide monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for those infected with COVID in the entire state and we know that kept people out of the hospital.”
Confronting Ongoing Challenges
Two of the challenges facing NVRH were exacerbated by COVID, Tester said. One is the increasing health care needs of an aging population in the area and the other is staffing.
“COVID was a wake-up call,” he said. “I was banging on the workforce issue for years before COVID, but COVID kind of made everybody go, ‘oh, yeah, we have a real problem here.’”
He said he’s encouraged by federal dollars dedicated to increasing the workforce.
“We’re seeing money flowing to the Vermont State College system to expand nursing education program … we’ve got this work we’re doing with the NVU (Lyndon) campus right up the hill to add a sim lab so that they can grow the nursing program right here in our local backyard.”
Tester also said area high schools are providing an educational start toward nursing.
“We’ve been working with Lyndon Institute on their LNA (Licensed Nursing Assistant) program for students, as well as St. Johnsbury Academy, on their adult education programs for LNA, and an LNA certificate is a great pathway into a nursing career,” he said.
The cost of delivering health care is also a challenge, and inflation is hitting all aspects of the hospital, said Tester, from the cost of drugs, to wage rates, to supplies, to construction costs.
“It’s forcing us to really examine how we are delivering health care with a continued focus on frugality and making prudent financial decisions,” he said.
Forward-thinking
Plans for the “west wing” of the hospital have been in the works since 2016. They entail a significant renovation to the Emergency Department.
“This ED was originally built 50 years ago,” said Tester. “It has gone through some renovations in that time, but by and large, the footprint has not changed.”
The demands on ED services have only increased, he said, both in the acuity of the physical need and with people experiencing mental health needs.
The pandemic shifted focus from the physical plant plan, but now that there’s more stability with the level and care of the virus, there’s renewed emphasis on the construction. Unfortunately, the cost of construction has jumped significantly since the project was first priced.
“It came in about 30 percent higher than our budget or ability to cover those costs,” said Tester. “So we’ve had to really think real hard about what that looks like and what we can reasonably affordably achieve … It does still call for a much larger and significantly renovated end that will include four psychiatric care beds as part of that renovation.”
The goal is to break ground on the project next year.
Customer Appreciation
“I think we’re successful today because of the support of our community and in our patients, our friends, family and neighbors who get their care here,” he said.
Patients and their families who’ve relied on NVRH over the years appreciate the high quality of care, Tester said, as well as the “little things” like good food and an attentive staff.
“I think that’s what we’ve been able to deliver over the last 50-plus years, and we’re committed to continuing to deliver that feeling.”
He also said striking the proper balance in the services community members need is a strength at NVRH. “It’s not just the basics, but it’s having a neurologist, it’s having a really world class ortho program, it’s adding the services of pulmonology right here in the community so that people don’t have to travel to access those specialists.”
