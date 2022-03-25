ST. JOHNSBURY — Parkway Realty marks a 55-year milestone this year, and agents there reflected on the past while looking forward to the future, contemplating the present struggles with supply and demand.
With its office at 75 Mt. Pleasant St., Parkway has eight employees, with seven of them serving as agents.
The business that has become Parkway began with Begin - Ernie Begin - a current broker and realtor at Begin Realty Associates. “It started when Ernie wanted something to do after Interstate 93 took his farm and split it in half. So he started real estate,” said Maurice Chaloux, current realtor and agent at Parkway.
Waterford Real Estate Agency began and Chaloux started there 50 years ago. The business was first located in Begin’s house. Next it moved to a property on Railroad Street where Enhance Hair Studio is now located. “Then in 1988, we bought the building we are in now,” Chaloux said.
Last year, Chaloux and Patty Emery sold the business to Amy Bedor and Connie Sleath. Both Chaloux and Emery remain with the business as agents.
The real estate market is incredibly different now compared to previous years, said Chaloux and Sleath. “There was no MLS (Multiple Listing Services), there were no copy machines, there were no computers. There was carbon paper and typewriters,” Chaloux said.
Another big difference is the cost of a property. According to Chaloux, a property that costs $250,000 now would have cost around $20,000 in the early 70s.
The advance of technology and in particular the Internet has also made the property-buying experience much different from the past.
“Back then, people saw properties in the newspaper, they would call you up to make appointments to see the properties. A customer only knew the two or three properties put in the paper,” said Chaloux.
While the cost of property has gone up significantly over time, buyers now have much more favorable interest rates. During the mid-1980s, interest rates ranged from 18-19 percent. “I bought a house in 1982 and the interest rate was 17 percent; now I look back and think, how in the world did I ever do that?” Chaloux said. “Now interest rates are at 2-3 percent.”
The struggle for all real estate businesses these days is in inventory. There is a lack of available homes.
“The real estate market now is like nothing I’ve worked with since I started doing it. It’s extremely aggressive, extremely undersupplied as well,” Sleath said.
The business sees people willing and able to easily sell, but these people have nowhere to go if they sell.
Said Bedor, “I’ve never seen, in my 25 years in realty … deals fall apart for the reason of the seller having nowhere else to go due to lack of available homes … We all have tons of buyers that we have no homes for.”
Market forces are in part driven by Vermont as a destination. “Vermont is one of the top states in the country that people are moving into. It’s really driving our market,” Sleath said.
The breadth of Parkway Realty’s listings is single family homes with a good variety of all listings including waterfront, multi-family dwellings, commercial, industrial, and land listings.
Parkway Realty serves all of the Northeast Kingdom and adjacent communities. The agents enjoy their work.
“I do what I do because there is so much diversity in the market. Not all of it is great, but most of it is,” Sleath said.
Added Bedor, “I love buying and selling houses … I love St. Johnsbury, and it just kind of fits.”
As for the business beyond its 55th birthday, Chaloux, Sleath and Bedor say Parkway is growing and pursuing agents.
Sleath said, “I think that you’re going to hear a lot more about us. It’s happening already.”
See more information online at www.parkwayvt.com.
