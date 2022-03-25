St. Johnsbury Academy opened its doors in 1842, two years before the telegraph was invented and over a century before the interstate highway system reached rural northeastern Vermont.
It began as a local school founded by the Fairbanks family to provide “intellectual, moral and religious training for their own children and the children of the community.”
Much has changed since then. Leaps in communication allowed St. Johnsbury Academy to expand its reach. Developments in infrastructure allowed people worldwide to reach the Northeast Kingdom. And today, 180 years later, the Academy is a renowned international boarding school.
Over the past 40 years, the Academy has increased its boarding student population by over 700 percent and founded a sister school in Jeju Province, South Korea.
Despite continuing COVID challenges, SJA opened the 2021-2022 academic year with 186 boarding students from 13 states (Arkansas, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia) and 22 countries (Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bermuda, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Germany, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey).
“The benefit of having international students at the Academy — particularly their diverse cultural backgrounds and their courage in coming to us from far away — is really incalculable,” Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell wrote last year. “Having students from so many different countries is extraordinary in the boarding school world, and a tribute to the team’s creativity and vision.”
STILL ROOTED
In spite of those changes, St. Johnsbury Academy remains firmly rooted in the NEK.
Most students come from St. J and surrounding towns (80% of enrollment) and the school is critical to the local economy.
A 2012 economic impact assessment found that St. Johnsbury Academy employed one out of every 20 workers in St. Johnsbury, paid $1 out of every $20 earned in town, and generated more than $12 million in export earnings for the local economy.
It determined that the Academy’s multiplier effect created an additional 135 jobs and an additional $4.9 million of income in Caledonia County.
In addition, the economic impact assessment found that SJA contributed more than $700,000 annually to the community through volunteer efforts, facilities use, monetary contributions and more.
As former St. Johnsbury Select Board Chair Jeff Moore said in 2017, “I think St. Johnsbury Academy is part of the nucleus of this entire town. St. Johnsbury would not be what it is today without St. Johnsbury Academy.”
GROWTH AND PROGRESS
St. Johnsbury Academy was founded by brothers Erastus, Thaddeus and Joseph Fairbanks, whose family business, Fairbanks Scales, was once the largest employers in Vermont.
Unlike most New England boarding schools it has been coeducational (open to boys and girls) since its founding.
In 1873 it reincorporated to widen educational opportunities to include technical training in addition to college preparation.
“With this change, the founders created a school that was unique among New England academies, greatly changing the character of the school, and enabling it to serve the educational needs of St. Johnsbury and the surrounding communities,” according to the school’s website.
The Academy’s growth and progress can be measured in many ways.
Academically, St. Johnsbury offers more than 220 courses, including 31 advanced placement courses, 40 courses in the fine and performing arts, college-level engineering, five languages, and an award-winning technical education department.
Athletically, St. Johnsbury Academy has accumulated 84 team state championships, including the 2021 boys outdoor track and boys cross country Division I crowns, and countless individual titles.
Facility-wise, new buildings have been added over the years (such as the Morse Center for the Arts, the Mayo Center, Christensen dorm, and the Green Dorm) and most recently new turf and lights were installed at Fairbanks Field.
MOVING FORWARD
Following in the footsteps of longtime headmasters Bernier Mayo and Tom Lovett, Dr. Howell looks to lead the Academy towards future growth in a post-pandemic world.
It poses unique challenges.
Writing in the Winter 2022 Hilltopper Alumni Magazine, Howell noted that “shifting global dynamics will impact even our powerful international boarding program” and that “the most pressing need is also the most basic: we need to attend to the health and well-being of our whole community.”
As pandemic restrictions are lifted, she wrote, she looked forward to meeting alumni in person, thanking them for their support and contributions, and talking to them about “what we are doing and hoping to do to foster wellness in our community.”
“This includes … using our resources and imagination to build what we need to be the right school for our brilliantly diverse, brave students.”
For more information on St. Johnsbury Academy visit StJAcademy.org.
