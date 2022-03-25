Business Recognition: Sutton River Electric Celebrates 35 Years

LYNDONVILLE — It’s hard to miss Sutton River Electrical’s truck. Colorful graphics depict a lightning bolt, a plug and all kinds of electrical things happening.
Electrical things have been happening at Sutton River Electrical for the past 35 years. The company still operates where it began, out of the Calendar Brook Road home of owner Alec Henderson. “It was just me at the beginning operating out of my home. Now we have seven employees, and an office space downtown” at 1052 Broad St., Henderson said.
Sutton River Electrical is equipped for all manner of electrical work. “It’s always been a mix – residential, commercial, industrial,” Henderson said of his customer base. “Right now we’re heavier into the commercial and industrial end. It comes and goes in cycles like that.”
Of Sutton River Electrical’s seven employees, five are in the field and two are in the company’s Broad St. office. “One electrician has 50 years experience, another has 27 years – we’re a well-rounded company. We have a lot of experience. I’ve been doing it for 44 years myself.”
The electrical field is no different from most any other, in terms of technological upgrades. “We change out the knob and tube wiring - we get called for panel upgrades, short circuits, loose connections…” he noted.
In addition to its main truck – for which Henderson designed the snazzy graphics – Sutton River Electrical has a service van, bucket truck and five pickup trucks. “We’re set up for whatever we need, whatever job comes along,” Henderson said. “We’ve seen a lot of changes come and go. We have a wide variety of customers, and we’re always looking for ways to improve and do better.”
