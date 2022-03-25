Top Cleaning & Restoration ULTD, formerly known as Top Carpet Cleaning (which began as a business in 1982), is celebrating 40 years of customer service in the Northeast Kingdom, and the North Country of New Hampshire. The new owners, Daren and Jenny North, purchased the business from Don and Sue Cheney on July 1, 2017. Since then, the couple has enhanced the services Top Carpet offers to their customer base.
Before the Norths took ownership, Top Cleaning specialized in carpet and upholstery cleaning, stone and grout cleaning, Oriental rug cleaning, and janitorial and commercial services.
When Daren and Jenny purchased the company, their first order of business was to change the name, but keeping with “TOP.” They re-branded, created a new logo; expanded the service area, and added other cleaning services.
In addition to the services rendered before the Norths took over, Top Cleaning & Restoration now offers wood floor cleaning, VCT strip/wax, air-dryer vent cleaning, and residential cleaning. These new services enhance the company’s ability to clean homes from top to bottom, and is especially beneficial for new homeowners, or those who are selling their homes.
Top Cleaning & Restoration also offers remediation and restoration services which include damage from water, fire and mold, as well as clean up of bio/crime scene sites. Top offers 24/7 emergency service. For anyone who may be experiencing a disaster, Top’s certified technicians will work directly with the customer or insurance company to restore the property to its pre-loss condition.
After five years of operation by the Norths, the business has nearly quadrupled in size, and continues to grow and expand. During the COVID Pandemic, Top Cleaning & Restoration continued to operate and provide cleaning services.
“It’s been huge the past year because of COVID,” said Jenny.
Top Cleaning & Restoration is family-oriented. Daren and Jenny have 10 children and believe that family is most important. Eight of the children have, at one point or another, worked for Top, and four are currently employed there. Daren and Jenny brought the core value of family into their business to make their employees and customers feel like one big “TOP” family.
Top Cleaning currently employs 17 individuals. The Norths pride themselves on hiring the very best and have teamed up with TheSeal.com, a third-party background check, to verify all their technicians. This element of the business provides customers with the security and confidence they need when the cleaning technicians come to their homes. All technicians are certified within their first 90 days.
Daren says, “I never want to lose my current crew. My goal is to provide the best working environment, compensation plan, and advancement program. I want this crew to one day become Management material.”
The business is known throughout the NEK and the North Country, by the bright green colors of the fleet of eight vehicles the Norths have purchased. When a customer calls, a question they often ask is: “is this the Green company?”
In 2019, Jenny was diagnosed with leukemia and was in and out of the hospital for almost a year. The couple had to deal with multiple issues, which included acquiring huge hospital bills, totaling nearly $1 million. Jenny was on a monthly payment plan, until one day, when she was scheduled to make a payment, she discovered that the bill had been paid in full. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society had stepped in to help and paid the remainder of her hospital bill. Jenny now keeps to her every three-month checkups and looks forward to the day she can say she is fully cured.
Recently, Daren, Jenny, and Top Cleaning & Restoration have partnered with Top Dawg SoftWash. “They offer excellent interior cleaning and are proud to say they can now offer that same quality of cleaning on the exterior of your home,” said Jenny.
“Top Dawg SoftWash is a safer and better alternative to pressure washing, providing exterior cleaning for house siding, roofs, gutters, fences, decks, driveways and windows,” she added.
Daren and Jenny also made a business decision: because she is a cancer survivor, they decided to donate all exterior window-cleaning sales done by Top Dawg SoftWash to the Leukemia Foundation.
“Here at Top Dawg SoftWash, Daren and Jenny, welcome your help. All window cleaning proceeds will be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and goes to help other Blood Cancer patients,” as stated on the website. The Norths feel the need and desire “‘to pay it forward’ and help others who are in need of a little extra help.” For those interested in a free estimate from Top Dawg, go to www.topdawgsoftwash.com.
To celebrate their 40th-anniversary milestone, Top Cleaning & Restoration will be hosting an Open House Celebration in July. The community will be invited to join in with live demos, education, refreshments and more.
“Today, Top Cleaning & Restoration is a thriving business with an awesome crew,” said Jenny.
Top Cleaning & Restoration, located on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center, currently services Vermont and New Hampshire, within approximately a 45-mile radius. Their business motto is: “Making your life CLEANER, HEALTHIER and HAPPIER.”
To learn more of their services, go to: www.topcleaningrestoration.com, or call (802) 748-3900.
