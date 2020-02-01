Vermont business students have been practicing all year for an important competition. Now they need qualified judges to help them realize their dreams.

The 200 members of Vermont Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) are preparing for their March 16th State Competition. This competition hosts 68 different events for students to compete in. Those placing first to third have the opportunity to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah in June to compete nationally. Attending the National Competition is an important honor and a goal for high school juniors and seniors. At stake are thousands of dollars of scholarship money.

