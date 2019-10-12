Convenient MD, an urgent care center is coming soon to Littleton. It is walk-in service open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Marie Dipersio, marketing coordinator, said, “A planned grand opening is targeted for November 21 with a ribbon-cutting, tour of the facility, medical team meet and greet, and information packets. Convenient MD will officially accept patients the day after the grand opening. Our team of providers is looking forward to meeting the Littleton area community.” For additional information visit www.convenientmd.com
Development on the St Johnsbury Distillery is moving right along with all of the equipment from the old mill on Keyser Hill Road in Barnet relocated to the newly renovated downtown St. Johnsbury building. Dan Hughes said, “We’ve been concentrating on the Pearl Street level, which is our warehouse and production space. Then in 2020 we will focus on the Eastern Ave level as we turn that into the tasting room. Our team is hoping to start firing up the fermenters on the stills once the State’s final inspection for occupancy permit is completed next week. We are ready to get back to production!” St Johnsbury Distillery makes rum using locally sourced ingredients. A tasting room at 1350 Main Street is open afternoons Thursday through Saturday; visit the website for specific hours or call 802-751-8813 for additional information. www.stjdistillery.com
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Joe’s Brook Farm will host an information session to members of the community as an opportunity to ask about the Caledonia Food Co-op and show support by signing up as a founding member. The Caledonia Food Co-op will be a full-service grocery store in St Johnsbury, offering local, artisanal, and international foods. Benefits of a food co-op include increasing local farming through the commitment to purchase of local products. Through a partnership with the Town of St Johnsbury, a USDA Rural Development grant was awarded to conduct a feasibility study with key components including a market study and site evaluation. While the feasibility study is underway to steer where to locate the food co-op, supporters of the member-owner structure of a food co-op are committed to assisting with the economic redevelopment of the region and for providing an asset to the local economy. Board member David Hale said, “We believe the Caledonia Food Co-op sends a strong positive message about our area’s vitality. The Co-op will serve the whole community by making high-quality food available to all, contribute employment opportunities, and generate synergy with other downtown businesses.” Another event, Meet the Board will be hosted at Bread & Butter Cafe on Oct. 26 as an opportunity to learn more about the mission of the Caledonia Food Co-op, the feasibility study, and with opportunities to become a founding member. Additional information, including membership, is available through the website www.caledoniafood.coop.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.