A vibrant community is one that is healthy, supportive, and rich with resources. They don’t just happen, they are built collaboratively across many different disciplines. Vibrant Community Partners, a coach advisory firm created by Quint Studor which helps communities on the path to vibrance and creates a plan to help them grow into their best versions, states there are 11 key elements that must intersect to create a vibrant community.
One of the key elements is that there needs to be a “Psychological Shift: People believe that government is the answer for community building. Until they change this belief, they’ll be stuck. The goal is to help citizens understand, This is our community. We, the people, are responsible for its well-being. This mindset shift is the first and most important step. Every action will flow from the sense of ownership it creates.” Another key element is “A Focus on Economics: Judge all community projects through this lens: If it doesn’t lead to economic growth, don’t do it. Growth is almost always driven by private investment. It’s the key to job creation and a strong, sustainable tax base. That doesn’t mean individual investors will see market returns immediately. Their real reward is the vibrant community that develops over time—and of course the opportunities that will arise down the road.”
In 1981, at the kickoff of the 40th annual Chittenden County United Way fundraising drive in Burlington, The New York Times reported, “I don’t believe in charities,” said Burlington Mayor Bernie Sanders, bringing a shocked silence to a packed hotel banquet room. The Mayor, who is a Socialist, went on to question the “fundamental concepts on which charities are based” and contended that government, rather than charity organizations, should take over responsibility for social programs.” Republican Governor Richard Snelling, who also addressed the meeting as the other guest speaker sought to counter Bernie Sanders’ remarks, saying, “Charity is not a dirty word. We have discovered that you can’t buy caring.”
You can’t buy caring but you can be either charitable or philanthropic, or ideally be both. Charity is focused on providing immediate relief to people often during emotional times, philanthropy is focused on helping people and solving their problems over the long term.
Recently, in the increasingly vibrant St Johnsbury community two new non-profit organizations have emerged focused on charitable and philanthropic work: Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network (www.nekcan.org) whose mission is to raise funds to provide grants for those fighting cancer while raising awareness and supporting cancer-fighting causes to benefit all. NEKCAN’s first event the Rail Trail & Ale 5K is happening today, May 7. Board VP Garth Leach said, “We have record preregistration participation with the most for this event ever. And we anticipate generous turnout for the in-person registration!”
The annual event launched in 2016 is sponsored by Goodfella’s Restaurant. Also, launching and currently awaiting approval of its 501c3 non-profit status, is Locally Social Gives, Inc., with a goal of continuing to fundraise and distribute funds to families, causes and organizations that are in need and align with supporters of the organization’s interest. Originating from the charitable participation of Ian and Cari Carlet, co-owners of Locally Social Coffee, they shared, “The dream has always been to give back to our community, and this non-profit makes that dream an incredibly awesome reality, with more advantages and abilities to help. It feels good to do good.” Learn more about Locally Social Give, Inc. at Locally Social Coffee located at 757 Portland St, St Johnsbury, (802) 751-9090.
Celebrating one year in the fully renovated former glove factory is the Kingdom Animal Hospital. On Saturday, May 14, Kingdom Animal Hospital is inviting their clients and the public to come celebrate with the veterinarians, staff and community folks who helped make the renovation and business launch dream into a reality. There will be tours of the building including the surgery suite and treatment area, a meet and greet with the veterinarians and staff, socializing and food in the dooryard with Larry Ruggles, owner of Ruggco Construction Inc, manning the grill! Northeast Veterinary Partners’ Assistant Regional Operations Manager Kendra Wilkins said, “The establishment of Kingdom Animal Hospital has been a great venture. With public gathering restrictions in place when we opened we weren’t able to invite the general public in to tour and learn about the business. The glove factory renovations led by Larry Ruggles came out wonderfully and we’re excited to show the space now. Along the main hallway we have hanging the business signs which honor the former veterinary practices. Our clientele has been wonderful and we look forward to welcoming everyone at the celebration.”
The demand for veterinary care is very high partially due to the increase in domestic pet ownership during the pandemic. Kingdom Animal Hospital established a flexed schedule to help accommodate their patients’ schedules and the travel distance as the facility has a wide market area. Kingdom Animal Hospital is owned by Northeast Veterinary Partners founded by Dr. David McGrath. Dr McGrath’s childhood dream was to be a veterinarian and he lives his passion by working with animals every single day. Kingdom Animal Hospital is located at 131 Railroad St in St Johnsbury, (802) 424-1234, www.vermontvets.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.