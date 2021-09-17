In the news lately there’s been some criticism of people who are employed for more than one job, especially folks that work two or more remote jobs. Critics say they’re unfairly double-dipping because they are earning extra income. Would the critics say the same if an hourly employed person studied for a degree in-between helping customers at a cashier counter?
If you’ve ever had to make a career decision based on a work-life balance, whether beneficial or detrimental, then you know that working one job can be hard enough. So how are people managing two? And, should you try it too? Well, no one can make that decision for you but if you’re one of the hundreds of businesses in the area you might welcome more applicants, presently employed or not. If you enjoy eating out at local cafés and restaurants perhaps you have some spare time to pick up a couple shifts, relieving the overworked staff while earning some extra cash. Shift work exists in retail too. Extra strong hands are needed to unload inventory and stock shelves; this work often completed outside the traditional work hours.
Every day we’re seeing local small businesses post temporarily closed signs due to the lack of staff. In June 2011, The New York Times ran a story titled “Job Jugglers, on the Tightrope.” The article spotlighted how some portions of the population have often held multiple jobs for necessary income such as creative types like actors, artists and musicians. Then, there are workers who patch together jobs out of choice for various reasons such as staving off boredom, desiring flexibility, and wanting to try being their own boss. There is another group of workers where in order to meet their expenses, including college loan repayment, multiple sources of income are an absolute necessity. The people profiled in the story were all under age 30 and several were under 26. The significance here is that a healthcare law allows anyone under age 26 to stay on their parent’s health insurance, a benefit not often offered to part-time employees. So, where’s the benefit for the under 30 job jugglers? Well, not only does job juggling facilitate identifying a career path, it develops as the article says, “Expert multitaskers, hyper-organized and often very knowledgeable in technology. Having multiple jobs is an exercise in mental dexterity.” The downside is potential mal-employment when more college graduates are working in jobs that don’t require college degrees hence they are overqualified. In this present economic situation, one might argue that it’s time to not only promote but encourage job juggling to stave off economic collapse in our region.
In other news, Libbey’s Meat Market has expanded its product offerings to include fresh authentic Italian pasta, breads, olive oil and balsamic vinegar from local business Trencher’s Farmhouse. Trencher’s Farmhouse is located at 1220 Sugar Maple Road in Lyndonville with a stocked farmstand. Products are available by pre-order, at the Farmers’ Markets in Montpelier, Littleton, and Stowe, and now at Libbey’s Meat Market located at 933 East Burke Road in Lyndonville. Learn more at www.trenchersfarmhouse.com.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 52nd Annual Littleton Art Show next week on September 25. The event features artists, shopping, entertainment and activities in downtown Littleton. The Littleton Art Festival is still welcoming artist entries and is open to fine arts media and handcrafted goods, including homemade baked creations. The event is free for the public to attend. For additional information visit www.littletonareachamber.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
