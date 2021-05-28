This weekend we observe Memorial Day, an American holiday honoring the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military. Ways to commemorate Memorial Day include: attend a local parade and ceremony, visit a cemetery and place flowers on the grave of a veteran, wear a red poppy which is the symbol of remembrance, display the U.S. flag at half-staff from dawn until noon on Memorial Day, and join the national moment of silence by pausing at 3 p.m. to remember and honor the fallen.
Donning the red poppy, whether real or made from materials like fabric, felt or paper, is a powerful symbol representing tenacity and hope for the future.
Speaking of flowers, Lenore Dwyer is retiring after this weekend. She has worked in the floral industry for 18 years and has owned and operated A Daisy Daze, a floral and gift shop on Broad Street, for many years serving the local community. From her presence at the Dance Express performances selling flowers and gifts in the Lyndon Institute Auditorium to remaining open throughout this weekend to provide corsages and boutonnieres for LI’s prom, A Daisy Daze has been a positive presence in the community.
Lenore said, “I am excited for retirement however, my grandson has prom this weekend so I absolutely had to stay open for the kids!”
Working alongside Lenore has been her daughter-in-law Sara Dwyer. They both are looking forward to Lenore’s retirement and the additional time she’ll have with her grandchildren.
The Daisy Daze building at 210 Broad St. in Lyndonville is listed for sale with StoneCrest Properties located at 101 Depot Street in Lyndonville. Lenore shared that she is selling the building not the business as the potential exists that sometime in future, amidst the traveling she has planned, she may desire to do a floral pop-up.
During this month, A Daisy Daze has been holding an indoor yard sale selling everything including trade fixtures. Stop by A Daisy Daze today for clearance items and to congratulate Lenore on her retirement.
When one door closes another one opens, in this case that door is at the corner of Railroad and Portland Street in St. Johnsbury; Boule, a bakery and pastry shop, is projected to open in early-to-mid July.
Owners Katey Licata and D.J. McLaughlin moved to Vermont from Washington State three years ago and are excited by the revitalization happening in downtown St Johnsbury. Katey, originally from the Rochester area in upstate New York, is a pastry chef working in bakeries for the past three years. D.J., a Danville native, attended the Culinary Institute of America and has 15 years of culinary experience.
He and Katey moved to the area to be closer to his family. He was working in New Hampshire until the pandemic shutdown closed the restaurant and he shifted gears to work with a friend’s construction business. Those skills have come in handy with D.J. at the helm of the renovation for the new storefront.
The bakery will have four tables with seating for 10-12 persons and a bar area perfect for their breakfast sandwiches and coffee. In addition to coffee, Boule will offer expresso, house-made chai and cold brew, and pour overs.
Katey said, “We will have sourdough breads, baguettes, macaroons, eclairs, tartlets, chocolate work, cookies, and brioche pastries. Our friend Chef Noah Owen has moved from Seattle to help with Boule’s opening and establishment.” Katey, Boule’s head pastry chef, also makes wedding cakes.
D.J. added, “The town has been really receptive and welcoming. We’re already establishing relationships with downtown restaurants and we look forward to becoming part of the community.”
The shop is located at 462 Railroad St.
Now open for business is Noble Fox Adventures LLC, described as a business built on and for the contagious and continuous stoke of mountain biking. Owners Joe Fox and Bryna McCarty of Barnet are outdoor recreation enthusiasts and according to Joe, “We get pumped on seeing people connect to the outdoors the way that we do!”
Bryna is a former member of the US Ski Team and coach of high-level athletes at various programs, including Burke Mountain Academy, Franconia Ski Club, and Holderness Academy. Joe serves as the Director of Recreational Programs at St Johnsbury Academy, and is the VP of the Caledonia Trail Collaborative, a chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA). Joe and Bryna operate youth mountain bike programs through the St Johnsbury Recreation Department as well as in conjunction with Kraig Sourbeer’s Kingdom Camps in East Burke.
They had hoped to launch last year until the pandemic changed their timeline.
“During the pandemic one thing became incredibly clear to us and that is the importance of trails-based recreation. We saw an increase of trail riders many with no understanding of trails etiquette, the physical demands, or with the technical skills needed,” Joe said. “Noble Fox Adventures provides the education and guidance to increase comfort, confidence and resilience that will make riding more enjoyable.”
Noble Fox Adventures provides mountain bike guiding and instruction for adults, children, families, and groups. For additional information visit www.noblefoxadventuresllc.com or reach out to Joe and Bryna at 802-751-9205.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
