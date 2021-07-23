The other day I met a friend who was passing through Vermont from Oslo, Norway. We had not seen each other since our college days, mine at Syracuse University, his at West Point. So it was wonderful to have a Scandinavian fika while reminiscing and catching up at a local cafe.
Later that day my youngest son and I enjoyed a mid-afternoon chai and a lively card game at another local cafe. Afterward, I found myself in the locally owned and beloved bookstore, Boxcar and Caboose, making new acquaintances with a family from North Carolina. All were excited to be in Vermont and asked for recommendations on where to eat, what to see, what to do. The kids being kids were hungry for snacks and the adults were interested in a caffeine refuel.
Fortunately, Cosmic Cup Cafe was open and well stocked with kid-approved bakery items that adults savor too. Downtown the next morning, I met a charming family from California; they were asking about the shops and got very excited to hear that Boule is having its Grand Opening today, Saturday, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The onsite bakery and cafe at the corner of Railroad and Portland Streets bakes fine French breads and pastry as well as gourmet custom cakes. Owners Darrell “DJ” McLaughlin and Katelyn “Katie” Licata have culinary training and surround themselves with creative talent. They’ve hired two master baristas for the cafe and are installing a custom triptych by a well-known artist local to the area. The grand opening flowers have been arranged by All About Flowers, who DJ and Katie are also contracting with for their September wedding floral arrangements. The cafe tables are custom-made using thick slabs from Garland Mill, a family-owned commercial sawmill in Lancaster. Boule’s interior space is welcoming, friendly and give bread smells like a sweet warm hug. Now open, Boule in 462 Railroad Street at the corner of Railroad and Portland Street in downtown St Johnsbury. Visit www.boulebakery.com.
Also reopened for business is InkWell Coffee and Teahouse at a new location across from Schilling Beer Co. Previously located higher up Mill Street, the InkWell’s lease was terminated in May giving them five short weeks to secure a new location. Fortunately, Matt Simon who runs the family-owned Simon’s Market on Union Street offered up his retail space on Mill Street which pre-pandemic was the home of The Doughnut Cellar, a boutique doughnut shop. InkWell owners Jim and Angel Anan appreciate the space and are very grateful to the Simon’s to be able to bring their employees in and get back to business. This past June marked Inkwell’s 4 year anniversary, during this time the business has established a reputation as a community gathering place and a professional meeting space. Angel Anan emphasized, “While this is a beautiful space, it is temporary. It’s slighter smaller than before and we need a larger permanent space with more seating that will fit the model in our hearts as a community gathering space.” InkWell derives its name from Ink, a pseudonym for coffee, and Well meaning the hub of the community, a gathering place crucial to the town’s survival. Angel shares that she hopes to generate interest in a crowdsource to bring the InkWell to a permanent location for community gatherings. She said, “We are so grateful for all our employees and supporters. They have been stronger than coffee!” InkWell serves premium fair trade Cafe Monte Alto coffee and sustainable fair-trade Arbor Organic Teas. InkWell Coffee and Teahouse is now open at 21 Mill Street in Littleton. For additional information call (603) 575-5064 and visit www.inkwellnh.com.
The options for food and drink in St Johnsbury Center have increased with the opening this week of The DiSpencery @AAP. All Around Power had a need to host representatives and customers at their showroom and owner, Spencer Hudson, solved the dilemma by establishing a full bar off the showroom as a compliment for customers. Utilizing a steel container Spencer turned it into a covered bar alongside table seating with a conversational lounge area. The cafe and bar area will be open seasonally from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, welcoming the general public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Spencer shared, “The addition of The Dispencery is good for the community to give them another option to gather and for increased relationship building within the industry’s customer base.” Serving pizza and sandwiches to accompany beverages, All Around Power’s sales staff are licensed to serve at The DiSpencery. Open now, The DiSpencery at All Around Power Equipment on 1746 Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Visit www.allaroundpower.com for more information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
