Business WatcH: Bar & Grill Opens At Everybuddy’s Spot

Wildbloom Beer Tap Room has opened in Littleton. Pictured is a Wildbloom Saison. (Contributed photo)

The poem Fire On The Hills, by Robinson Jeffers (1887-1962) is about a vegetation fire speculated to be the Matilija Fire of California that burned 220,000 acres in 1932. Composed by Robinson Jeffers, one of the most controversial U.S. poets of the 20th century and an early proponent of the environmental movement, credited with coining the term “inhumanism,” understood as the desire for destruction, the callous disregard for the lives of other human beings, the philosophy that mankind is self-centered, indifferent to the inherent astonishing beauty of the natural world.

The poem, Fire On The Hills, includes the line “Beauty is not always lovely” indicating there is beauty in destruction as in the symbolic image of a burned forest. It is the eye for beauty and for the reinvigoration of things that inspired James Mayer to open the new downtown shop, Fire On The Hill. James is motivated to create tourism and be a phoenix to ignite new visitors to the downtown by offering quality antiques and curated products. He wants Fire On The Hill to be a destination and is fostering a network among local businesses to support each other and encourage consumer visits.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.