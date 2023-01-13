Business WatcH: Bar & Grill Opens At Everybuddy’s Spot

The poem Fire On The Hills, by Robinson Jeffers (1887-1962) is about a vegetation fire speculated to be the Matilija Fire of California that burned 220,000 acres in 1932. Composed by Robinson Jeffers, one of the most controversial U.S. poets of the 20th century and an early proponent of the environmental movement, credited with coining the term “inhumanism,” understood as the desire for destruction, the callous disregard for the lives of other human beings, the philosophy that mankind is self-centered, indifferent to the inherent astonishing beauty of the natural world.
The poem, Fire On The Hills, includes the line “Beauty is not always lovely” indicating there is beauty in destruction as in the symbolic image of a burned forest. It is the eye for beauty and for the reinvigoration of things that inspired James Mayer to open the new downtown shop, Fire On The Hill. James is motivated to create tourism and be a phoenix to ignite new visitors to the downtown by offering quality antiques and curated products. He wants Fire On The Hill to be a destination and is fostering a network among local businesses to support each other and encourage consumer visits.
Fire On The Hill opened for a sneak peek the weekend of St J Sparkles with James finding he needed to fully prep the store quickly to meet the quick interest. As a big red-bearded guy, other shops were suggesting their customers also “go visit the ginger on the hill!” Many of the products at the shop are from storage liquidations. The offering of boutique antiques can also include quality used skateboards, waterskis, bicycles and old cruisers, while Fire On The Hill also acts as a hobby shop. “It is not a consignment store,” affirmed James, “We create curated themed vignettes which will include local artists goods and crafts.”
James has many friends and colleagues in the creative field whose items will be showcased in the store, including a local guitar maker, and a custom furniture builder. The Fire On The Hill concept of bringing a second life to previously stored items and to items making their introduction to the world is exciting to James and he hopes the local community will discover the shop, too. Visit Fire On The Hill located at 166 Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury, (802) 282-3503.
In 2020, Devin Bush and Beth Ibitz founded Wildbloom as a brewery crafting beer with all ingredients grown locally in New England. Now, thanks to Governor Sununu signing NH’s House Bill 1039 which allows beer manufacturers to open a stand-alone retail outlet (taproom) not connected to the brewing operation, Wildbloom beer is available at its’ own taproom. The Wildbloom Beer retail outlet is in Littleton, while the brewery is currently located in Henniker.
The taproom is BYOF (bring your own food) with close proximity, just upstairs, to Jack and Fin’s, a cupcake and scrumptious grilled cheese shop. The eight taps feature Wildbloom’s brews and currently include a Saison, Belgian Blond Ale, Grisette, Grätzer, Belgian Christmas Beer; Wildbloom focuses mainly on Belgian and continental-style beers. This weekend’s taps feature a Czeck Dark Lager, a beer with an aroma defined as “Medium to medium-high rich, deep, sometimes sweet maltiness, with optional qualities such as bread crusts, toast, nuts, cola, dark fruit, or caramel, and with moderate to none roasted malt characters such as chocolate or sweetened coffee.”
Devin shared, “I attended brew school at the University of Sunderland in the U.K. before I could legally drink in the U.S.” As a teenager in Connecticut, he, like many others, had an interest in beer. His interest in drinking beer manifested into an interest in the brewing process so much so that he pursued the passion out of high school at the international brew school. After earning his degree from the Brewlab and in other sciences, he went to work at various breweries, including one in Australia, before he found his way back to New Hampshire, to a place where his family held a second home, and to a head brewing position at Henniker Brewing. While at Henniker Brewing, Devin operated a tenant brewery which enabled him to use his own equipment to manufacture his beer. It was here that he developed a saison called Forage with Belgian yeast, malt grown in Penacook at Morrill Farm, and hops from The Hop Yard in Gorham.
Devin and Beth shared the dream to create this business right from their first date; Devin shared, “Beth is the other half of the business. While I do all of the hands-on physical brewing, she does half of all of the other work. We are equally dedicated to our business.” Devin and Beth are developing Wildbloom Beer with a ‘growth in stages’ business plan. The first venture was self-distribution at bottle shops and restaurants, the second the taproom, and later this summer they will move production from the Henniker facility to the Littleton Industrial Park. In the Industrial Park, they will be one of six tenants in a new building. Make plans to visit Wildbloom Beer Tap Room open Thursday through Monday located at 42 Main Street in Littleton. For additional information, contact devin@wildbloombeer.com and check out the soon-to-launch website at www.wildbloombeer.com.
Estella’s Bar and Grill is now open! Owned by Laura Tanner and her son Zack Tanner, the new restaurant has opened in the previous Everybuddy’s location. Estella’s is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Estella’s is located at 774 Main Street in Lyndonville, for information and reservations call (802) 626-8685.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.