If you or your partner are participating in No-Shave November, a month-long men’s health cancer awareness campaign, that does not mean you cannot also be well-groomed and presentable. And now, whether you have a fade and a beard, slick pompadour, french crop, quiff, short razored cut, or you need help with your mullet, its easier than ever to maintain your haircut and keep the facial hair under control.
Perras Barbershop LLC has opened with two barber chairs and two seasoned professionals both trained at the New England School of Barbering. Ryan Perras and Logan Hall have set up shop on Main Street beneath the Gold House Pizza. Ryan and Logan had previously been working together in the area for three years. Originally hailing from southern New Hampshire, Ryan has a camp on Miles Pond that frequently brought him up this way and Logan moved north for his career and the lifestyle that the North Country offers. Logan said, “I work and live in town and love the energy of Littleton.”
That energy includes shops and restaurants open in the evening hours which bring people to the downtown throughout the week. “We book by appointment and offer two late nights a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Evening hours are a time that works best for many of our clients,” shared Logan. Perras Barbershop offers men’s haircuts which include a beard trim and skin fade, a beard trim only, and a hot shave. A hot shave is a signature barbershop treatment where a hot steaming towel is placed under the neck during a shave. The hot towel reduces irritation, exfoliates skins, and calms the mind and body. For many men, a hot shave is a weekly routine. Perras Barbershop LLC is now open conveniently located at 87 Main Street, Suite B, in Littleton. Book your appointment by calling (603) 575-1296.
Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza restaurant held its grand opening last night, November 5. The eatery operates mostly in a grab-and-go style with some limited seating for indoor dining. Owner John Tomassoni has become a local favorite among wood-fired pizza lovers and developed a strong following at the Orange Rind. Serving up two sizes of specialty pies and options to customize, Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza is now open for takeout at 570 Route 114 in East Burke. Call to order at (802) 427-3381.
The Loading Dock will be hosting a show with Wendy Eisenberg for her Bent Ring album release on Saturday, November 6. Wendy Eisenberg is an improvising guitarist, banjo player, vocalist and poet. Located on 35 Mill Street in Littleton, the Loading Dock is a multi-disciplinary collaborative space focused on fostering the arts in the Littleton area. Visit www.theloadingdocknh.com for more information and additional events.
The office of Edward Jones Financial Advisor: David Gwatkin has recently moved from its location on 61 Depot Street, which is now occupied by a Westaff office, to the former bank building on 1033 Broad Street. The commercial building is now shared professional office space hosting the offices of State Farm Insurance: Brett Gale, Young & Wilson, PC, Attorney Tiffany Young, and the Edward Jones Financial Advisor office of David Gwatkin. David shared that the new office space is more accommodating for space and staffing. With an undergraduate degree in Economics and an MBA from Suffolk University, David has worked in the area as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for over 8 years. He was hosted by Larry Cipollone for his first three years in St Johnsbury and has been in Lyndonville for the past five years.
David shared, “Economics and financial planning is always something I’ve been involved in. My grandfather was a banker and inserted financial advice whenever he could, making it always part of the conversation.” David added, “My top job requirement is to protect people from themselves and acting on emotions. Fundamentally everyone has a set of strengths. I’m not a master carpenter so I defer to professionals. I encourage people to seek out those who are the professionals and can provide their expertise.”
David emphasizes the Edward Jones company value on privacy and focusing on the individual and the individual’s needs. He said, “Many of my clients are couples who are either preparing for retirement or living on retirement. In the absence of a pension the responsibility is to save and I work with clients on their investment portfolio that supports their long-term financial goals.” Edward Jones is a financial services firm headquartered in St Louis with a branch network fo over 19,000 financial advisors throughout the US and Canada. With over $1 trillion in assets under management, Edward Jones Investments provides its brokers with the latest research and resources to focus on relationships rather than shareholder returns. For information contact the Edward Jones Financial Advisor: David Gwatkin office (802) 427-3504, located at 1033 Broad Street in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
