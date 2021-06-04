Congratulations to the Class of 2021! The diploma you receive is a symbol of your academic achievement and also reflects the life lessons you have acquired. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Go forth into the busy world and love it. Interest yourself in its life, mingle kindly with its joys and sorrows.”
The Barrett Insurance Agency, a family-owned and operated business, has been serving VT and NH since 1989. Currently led by a second generation husband and wife ownership team, Michael and Jennifer Barrett, all of the Barrett Insurance Agency staff are licensed in Property & Casualty Insurance. Co-owner Mike Barrett is licensed in life insurance, disability, dental, and more.
Mike shared, “During the pandemic last summer, my nephew Patrick Greenan was working with us while home from college. Although we could not bring clients in to the office, we found that with one more employee we had maxed out our current space.” The office on 309 Portland Street is rented from Paul and Rosemary Gingue.
“We started looking for new space with Rosemary acting as our landlord and as our realtor through Begin Realty,” he said.
The son of Richard Barrett, Mike grew up on Costa Avenue and passed by the St Johnsbury Animal Hospital every day.
When Northeast Veterinary Partners acquired the animal hospital business they also purchased the building which was no longer needed when the St Johnsbury Animal Hospital business was consolidated with their vet acquisitions creating Kingdom Animal Hospital, located in the newly renovated building at 131 Railroad St. When Northeast Veterinary Partners’ David McGrath listed the property Mike jumped on it knowing that the space would allow for employee expansion and offer greater individual office space.
Of the new location at 229 Portland Street, Mike shared, “We are working with the town on the design and will paint to our style using the Barrett Agency color scheme of gray with white accents. Before we move, cleaning and modifications will be completed … The second floor is a beautiful space and will become office rentals at some point.”
The property was purchased in the name of another entity, Chamberlin Property Holdings LLC, in honor of Mike’s late mother Jenny (Chamberlin) Barrett. The Barrett Insurance Agency is excited by the new relocation and looks forward to the current momentum of revitalization in the downtown. For more information visit www.thebarrettagency.com or call 802-748-5224.
The Scale House is reopening on Thursday, June 10, after being closed for spring cleaning and renovations. Manager Penny Davison said, “Everything was cleared out while the floors were refinished. They look awesome! Our reopening will coincide with everyone’s favorite lobster rolls coming back on the menu, in addition to oysters and mussels every week. We’ve also extended the children’s menu with spaghetti and meatballs, and pasta alfredo. And, brought back bread boards which are toasted baguettes with a choice of garlic herb butter, pesto or parmesan.”
The owner of The Scale House, Sven Olson, is also the CFO (Chief Fish Officer!) of Svenfish, a Massachusetts fresh fish delivery service which includes cooperative partnerships with Vermont products and producers. Sven, himself with a large clan, insures that The Scale House is a family-friendly restaurant with great food and spirits. New drink specials are coming too from Amber LaMare, the new bar manager. The Scale House is located in downtown Hardwick at 41 South Main St. The number is 802-472-7159.
Amybeth Fichera and Mike Pacheco are the new owners of the historic lodge across from Maple Grove Farms. Mike and Amybeth, professional vocalists and musicians with their business Alliance Entertainment Group LLC, enjoy the outdoors and travel to North Country frequently for performances at events and weddings, and for pleasure. They own and operate Northwoods Lodging, www.northwoodslodgingnh.com, short-term rental properties in Colebrook, Derry, and Clarksville, NH. Struck by the history of the Portland Street lodge and its connection to the maple industry, Mike shared, “We are history buffs and the story of George Cary, Cary Maple Sugar Company, and its connection to what is now Maple Grove Farms is remarkable.” After hearing the story, he made contact with the Matthew M. Thomas, author of Maple King: The Making of a Maple Syrup Empire, to learn more. Learning the lodge is zoned for commercial use appealed to them with their business in short term rentals. Returning the building to its origin as a small guest house is no small project. The lodge will receive a top to bottom renovation; Harris Plumbing is contracted for the heating and plumbing systems. Opening as a guest house, Cary’s Maple Lodge will have maple industry artifacts and promotion of the history and heritage of the maple industry. Mike said they are excited to serve the community and look forward to the grand opening of Cary’s Maple Lodge in the summer of 2021. Coming soon, Cary’s Maple Lodge located at 1033 Portland Street in St Johnsbury.
Supporting the business community is the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission who is hosting a series of town-wide Littleton First Friday Arts events. On the first Friday evening of each summer month participating businesses and organizations on Main Street, Mill Street and the Ammonoosuc Riverfront Park will host special offerings and stay open for an extra hour or two to stimulate economic activity and engage residents and visitors. Each First Friday Arts event is headlined by a free concert at the Riverfront Park produced in conjunction with Catamount Arts and Littleton Main Streets. Cultural Arts Commission representative Timothy Egan shared, “Conceived as a celebration of the arts, the Main Street-based events bring the community together in recognition of our emerging arts scene.” For schedule of events and participants visit littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
