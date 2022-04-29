Merriam-Webster offers two definitions of Appreciation: A feeling or expression of admiration, approval, or gratitude; a judgment or evaluation; sensitive awareness, especially a recognition of aesthetic values; and, An increase in value. When we talk about business appreciation it’s often in the context of gratitude for a specific business’ goods or service. It is not oft that it’s the business expressing appreciation for its customers with an event that showcases their appreciation for other businesses. So it is with admiration that Burke View Garage is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day and Small Business Showcase on Saturday, May 14.
Nearing one year ago in May, Rory and Sarah Whittemore purchased the Burke View Garage from Larry and Oralie Lafaivre who owned the business for over 40 years. Sarah said, “We took on a really good model from Larry and Oralie and kept many things the same. The main difference is just on our end, we’ve become more streamlined by truly utilizing our computer system moving away from writing out by hand, and by putting laptops in every bay so each technician has their own. Hopefully, our customers haven’t noticed any big differences and are enjoying the same great service they always have.” Burke View Garage currently employs a team of 3 technicians, with a 4th technician starting on Monday. Rory and Mike Nichols, the head technicians, have worked there for a long time, and Sarah has been in the front for over 4 years. Rounding out the team at BVG is their newest technician Mycah King and helping Sarah in the front office is Amy Billings. Rory and Sarah are onboarding their newest tech Tony Deth this Monday. Sarah shared, “We took over the business last May and we have truly lucked out with these amazing team members and are so grateful to be busy enough to need them!”
Regarding the biggest challenge and reward during their first year, Sarah shared that what comes to mind is figuring out when to take on additional employees and trying to do so for the most sense for the business as a whole. “We knew it was getting busier, we were taking on new customers which was awesome, and we had old customers come back, which is also awesome, so the need to expand the team was apparent, but also terrifying. We are lucky enough to have aligned ourselves with the best accountant and he has been a guiding hand for us. We are definitely more confident making these decisions with him on our side. As they say, “anything worth doing should scare you a little,” so we moved forward and made some of the best decisions we’ve made so far.” Since last May, Burke View Garage has hired three great team members and hopes to add even more in the future.
With Rory and Sarah’s one-year anniversary as the new owners, they want to thank their customers for the overwhelming support with a Customer Appreciation Day that they will hold on their ownership anniversary. Alongside the celebration will be a Small Business Showcase held in the BVG’s ample parking lot. So far, Blueberry Hill Design Works, Libbey’s Meat Market, XIP Training Systems, R&R Trading Post, NEK Cycling, Kirby Mountain Wellness Movement & Nutrition, Lead & Tackle, Sheffield Sheep Company, and LKW Loft will be attending and Sanel NAPA will have a booth with reps and NAPA swag, with more local businesses to be announced. The BVG team will be meeting people and giving tours of the shop, as well as giving out Burke View Garage swag. The Burke View Garage Customer Appreciation Day and Small Business Showcase will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 11a-4 pm and all are welcome to attend. The Burke View Garage is located at 891 E Burke Rd in Lyndonville, (802) 626-3282.
Speaking of appreciation and increasing value, Colin Fucci, along with business partners David Schmais and James Gregory, have recently opened Appalachian Benefits Group, an insurance agency specializing in Medicare Supplements, Life, Health, Dental, Vision, Disability, Accident, Cancer, Critical Illness and Hospital Confinement insurance plans. In addition, Appalachian Benefits Group offers other protections such as Travel and Evacuation insurance. Colin said, “We work with businesses and individuals to help protect their financial and personal needs,” adding, “When you go online or call an 800# you can receive general assistance or you can access local representation at our agency. There is no cost to use a representative for help navigating and advising on the plans and plan designs that will meet your individual needs. The carrier pays a commission and does not pass that cost to the consumer.”
Colin shared that when people turn 65 many move to medicare supplements with options. There is a lack of education on the options and Appalachian Benefits Group can provide that education with navigation for people at no additional cost to them. Between Colin, David and James, they have a combined 40 years plus experience in the insurance industry. Colin started in Poulos Insurance in 2008, moved to the regional manager role for AFLAC in the state of VT and also worked in banking. He shared, “Every day is different and it is always rewarding to help people.” Appalachian Benefits Group works with businesses on group benefits, short and long-term benefits, employer-paid and voluntary benefits, and works with companies on developing retention packages. They represent a variety of companies and work with both business owners and individuals helping navigate the cost of health and medical treatment.
Covering all of NH and VT, Appalachian Benefits Group offers professional advice and personable assistance to navigate the increasingly complex benefits landscape. They also deploy packages for their clients and assist with claim and administrative needs. Their website, www.AppBennies.com offers online quoting and an overview of services offered. Appalachian Benefits Group is located on the second floor of the Barrett Insurance Agency building at 229 Portland Street, Suite 201, in St Johnsbury, (802) 427-4156, info@appbennies.com.
Mark your calendar, Ysbrydoliaeth - Curiosity Shop / Magasin de curiosités opens the doors for the first day on Thursday, May 5 starting at 10 AM. Stop in and welcome shopkeeper Robert Jones as he offers to you gifts and home fragrances featuring imported products from Argentina, Brittany, Japan and Wales as well as artisan craft products from domestic makers. Ysbrydoliaeth is located at 71 Eastern Avenue, suite 201B, in downtown St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.