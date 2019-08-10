Are you like me and get excited about new business, economic developments and the history in our communities? I’ve always loved exploring new places and meeting new people. After a decade of residence in the NEK, I’m continually and increasingly impressed with the skills, abilities and dedication of folks in our region. There always seems to be something new to discover and enjoy.
For instance, yesterday I was enchanted by a sweet aroma drifting from The Doughnut Cellar now open at 21 Mill Street in Littleton. Inside the owners, Matthew and Caroline Simon, were happily serving customers at the counter which showcased an assortment of beautifully crafted pastries. After making my selection, ahem selections, Caroline shared, “We opened the door on Wednesday and have had a steady flow of customers! We open at 8 a.m. and recommend people call to check our hours for this first week while we get settled. We hope to be fully open into afternoons and evenings with doughnuts, coffee and ice cream some time next week.”
Plan your visit to The Doughnut Cellar, call for hours at 603-575-5185.
While in historic downtown Littleton a beautiful newly erected sign caught my attention from the front of 39 Main Street announcing the home of Shaun Terhune Fine Art Photography. The gallery opened this summer and showcases the work of Shaun Terhune a White Mountain area landscape photographer. Shaun’s work features many fine art nature and wildlife images with a focus on the White Mountains, New England, and some western landscapes.
Shaun grew up in Barton, Vermont, and describes himself as, “a recovering Geologist” having worked as such for 8 years where his geology profession provided opportunities to travel all over North America and even into the Arctic, flying missions with an aerospace company in Nunavik, Canada and later working everywhere from the American Southwest to the North Slope of Alaska.
In the summers, Shaun leads National Geographic trips out west as a trip leader and photography workshop instructor for high school aged students. This autumn he is planning to offer sunrise and fall foliage photography workshops. In addition to Shaun’s work, the gallery is also pulling in local artisans and craftspeople showcasing carved wood bowls, reclaimed rustic furniture, and pottery to augment the photography. Shaun shared, “One of my goals is to inspire others to travel and experience the world beyond wherever they live, or at least to see and appreciate the specialness that is right where they are.”
Learn more about Shaun Terhune via www.shaunterhune.com and visit the gallery at 39 Main Street in Littleton, 281-928-9191.
The Kingdom Market in Island Pond recently changed ownership when Jim Campbell Real Estate assisted Ryan and Maria Perry of Brownington on the July 30 business closing. Ryan and Maria both have worked in Island Pond for several years and wanted to continue to see the area flourish and grow.
Ryan has worked as a meat cutter and intends to have a daily presence at the market. He shared, “The Kingdom Market is a grocery store offering frozen goods, produce, a meat department, liquor, gas, etc. We will be making improvements which include carrying bone-in meats and expanding the deli and meat section.”
Maria said, “We will focus on customer service that includes a presence in the store and involvement in the community. Our family will be involved in the business which includes our two teenage children.” Ryan and Maria are planning a grand opening celebration in the near future.
The Kingdom Market hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Kingdom Market is located at 12 Railroad Street, Island Pond and can be reached at 802-723-5464.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
