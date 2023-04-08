Business WatcH: Caja Taqueria Opening In Hardwick
April’s full moon is known as the Pink Moon in a nod to the bounty of blooming flowers and trees the warmer spring weather will bring. Apparently, the Pink Moon’s name is derived from the hot pink wildflower, phlox subulate, that grows in a thick blanket with bright foliage, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox. As a rural economy, let us hope the Pink Moon could also bring creeping or mass “flocks” of motivated and workforce-ready people to join the region and fill the broadening skills gap and vacant positions.

Last Saturday, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Spring Awards Celebration, where the George and Jan Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Dennis Hartwell, and the Citizen of the Year Award to Mark Bonta. The LACC also recognized Littleton’s Student of the Year with recipient Joe Woodson being awarded the Eames Family Scholarship for his academic and civic achievements. Visit www.littletonareachamber.com for more information.

