Business WatcH: Caja Taqueria Opening In Hardwick

April’s full moon is known as the Pink Moon in a nod to the bounty of blooming flowers and trees the warmer spring weather will bring. Apparently, the Pink Moon’s name is derived from the hot pink wildflower, phlox subulate, that grows in a thick blanket with bright foliage, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox. As a rural economy, let us hope the Pink Moon could also bring creeping or mass “flocks” of motivated and workforce-ready people to join the region and fill the broadening skills gap and vacant positions.
Last Saturday, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Spring Awards Celebration, where the George and Jan Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Dennis Hartwell, and the Citizen of the Year Award to Mark Bonta. The LACC also recognized Littleton’s Student of the Year with recipient Joe Woodson being awarded the Eames Family Scholarship for his academic and civic achievements. Visit www.littletonareachamber.com for more information.
Kiley Wolfel has recently launched Kirby Mountain Wellness aka K M Wellness, a nutrition coaching and pound workout training business. Currently, Kiley manages and instructs at NEK Cycling Studio, an elite indoor cycling facility offering a range of classes from beginner to experienced cyclers using state-of-the-art LeMond Pro bikes equipped with Pilot II monitors; she will celebrate seven years with NEK Cycling this July.
Through K M Wellness, Kiley will utilize her Pound certification and teaching skills to incorporate wellness with socialization, giving space for community and opportunity. Kiley grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, attended Lyndon State College, earned a psychology and exercise science degree, and interned at XIP Training Studio. Initially, Kiley’s desire to start Pound centered on her wanting to work with children and help them develop a fun, physically active and socially inclusive fitness outlet. “Then, with the pandemic, schools were hesitant to bring people in and so I began teaching adults,” shared Kiley.
Designed for all fitness levels, Pound is a full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Pound uses Ripstix, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercising, to simulate drumming. The workout is modifiable and appeals to all ages and abilities. “Pound using Ripstix is choreographed. It was originally created in 2011 by two women who were both recreational drummers and former college athletes and new workouts are continuously available including core exercises. Using the Ripstix we pound on yoga mats and in the air to work the whole body,” said Kiley. “You don’t have to be a pro or dancer, everyone gets lost in the motion and it’s a blast!”
Each workout is 45 minutes to an hour. Kiley incorporates breathwork so each class participant leaves in a more relaxed and zen state. K M Wellness holds two classes a week next door to NEK Cycling, and each summer, Kiley takes the classes outside. Last summer, she hosted in East Burke Park and received a grant to offer free classes through NEK Prosper. She recently hosted a well-received pop-up class in the Kingdom Taproom and Table’s venue space. She’s hosting another pop-up Pound class in the Kingdom Taproom’s venue space for 15 participants on April 19th. “Pound is very good for relieving inward anxiety. It is a powerful and empowering workout,” she added. A website for K M Wellness will be up and running very soon. In the interim, reach out to Kiley Wolfel of K M Wellness via email at kileyofthekingdom@gmail.com. K M Wellness is located at 791 Broad Street in Lyndonville.
Mark your calendar to spend Cinco de Mayo at the new Caja Taqueria in Hardwick. Bryan Palilonis has worked in the hospitality industry for the last 28 years. Before moving to Vermont, he operated a pizzeria in South Florida when he relocated to serve as the beverage manager for the Basin Harbor hotel and resort on Lake Champlain. He has operated a Caja Madera, a two-truck taco truck business, since 2016 where last year he catered 70 weddings and over 100 events.
In 2020, during the pandemic, with a loss of events, Caja Madera parked in a heated garage, the two-bay location of a former local tractor repair shop, to get through the winter. Now, for the last year and a half, Bryan has spent his downtime from catering and the winter renovating the garage into a year-round restaurant equipped with a full commercial kitchen, Caja Taqueria. Caja Taqueria will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday. Caja Madera will continue operations as usual.
“We have 45 weddings booked thus far,” shared Bryan. His business serves authentic Mexican food, working with local farms, such as Piece of Earth Farm, for local produce, and the tortillas are procured from a Mexican facility in Brooklyn. While living in South Florida he fell in love with the Mexican flavors and strives to keep the menu fresh and healthy. “Caja Taqueria is authentic Mexican food, it is not spicy, it is flavor-forward. We treat our tacos like little vessels of love.”
They make and bottle their sauces offering three distinct flavors picante: Arbol and Ancho, Jalapeños and Honey, Guajillo and Maple. The house salsa is also available as an option in pints. “The commercial kitchen enables us to broaden the menu. Additional offerings will include Oaxacan style pizza tlayudas which are crisp tortillas spread with a bean purée, either pinto or black bean, then topped with quesillo cheese, housemade chorizo, plantains, onions and fresh cilantro.
Our focus is on the food,” said Bryan. The two-bay garage has been equipped with all glass garage doors, installed by Troy Overhead Doors, to give the interior light and to blend the indoor and outdoor seating experience. Caja Taqueria will open on April 24 for a soft opening week before a grand opening celebration under the full Moon of Flowers on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, with live music and outdoor seating on the farm tables built by Bryan. With a location steps away from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Caja Taqueria is superbly positioned to become a popular destination. With indoor and outdoor seating, customers walk-in to order and can opt to stay and dine or grab and go. Caja Taqueria plans to apply for a beer and wine license. Coming May 5, Caja Taqueria located at 154 Route 15W in Hardwick. For additional information visit www.cajamaderatacotrucks.com or reach out to Bryan Palilonis at cajamaderatrucks@gmail.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
