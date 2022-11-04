Business Watch: Calderwood Complex Welcomes A New Business

Kingdom Trails has grown from one visionary’s dream to an internationally-recognized destination experience. This week, the Kingdom Trails organization shared the end of season newsletter with heartfelt gratitude to the landowners who generously share access to the land.
“Each year, Kingdom Trails closes the trail network for the month of November to allow for a safe and successful deer hunting season, and to maintain sustainable trail practices as the ground’s freeze/thaw cycle increases the potential for damage to the trail surface,” shared Lilias Ide, Director of Communication and Education, “The winter trail network opens for fatbiking, XC skiing, and snowshoeing after deer hunting season ends, and as conditions allow.” The Kingdom Trails website, www.kingdomtrails.org, provides the current trail conditions as well as a printable map for both the winter and summer trail system.
In 2019, the Kingdom Trails with the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce received a USDA Rural Business Development Grant to fund the execution of a Network Capacity Study “with the goal of addressing issues relating to crowding, congestion, safety, and general pressure being placed on the local communities.” Working with SE Group, a recreation and community planning firm with offices in Burlington, Vt., Frisco, Colo., and Salt Lake City, Utah, facilitated the study was completed in May 2021. From the study recommendations, Kingdom Trails will continue to build connector trails to minimize travel on the roadways, and develop satellite access locations to disperse traffic. “We have already begun a 3 mile loop at the Kingdom Campground which was one of the recommendation that will be completed next year,” added Lilias. The Kingdom Campground, which opened in June 2020 with 100 campsites in a combination of RV and tent sites, is owned by Jake and Tina Simpson and located at 972 Lynburke Road in close proximity to the trails on the southern end of Darling Ridge.
Looking at the winter season and beyond, Lilias shared, “We’ll continue to encourage and increase adaptive programming on the trail network in addition to continuing to expand the network. KT offers over 53 miles of adaptive mountain biking (aMTB).” Kingdom Trails is proud to partner and collaborate with The Kelly Brush Foundation, Adaptive Sports Partners North Country (ASPNC) and Vermont Adaptive to proud recreational and programming opportunities. In addition, Kingdom Trails has begun the master plan phase for building a Community Hub to function and serve as a new Welcome Center. The NEK Outdoor Recreation Community Hub master planning project is expected to take nine months to complete by early summer of 2023. The community Hub will be ADA and aMTB accessible, will “strengthen the economic impact across the region, elevate the quality of experience for community members and visitors, and relieve pressure and safety concerns in the rural village infrastructure.” For additional information visit www.kingdomtrails.org/community-hub-master-plan.
Also planning for the winter season is Mary Hash, owner of BakersLife2022, a wholesale bakery she founded from her home kitchen in Lyndonville.
Mary has been working with food since her first job as an ice cream scooper at age 16. From the ice cream window she moved in to the Starbucks service counter at the Freighthouse Market & Cafe. Eventually she was working the Freighthouse in the day and at Juniper’s Restaurant at the Wildflower Inn during the evenings.
Mary had almost a year experience as the music teacher at the New School in Glover when the COVID pandemic struck. With her employment stopped, she was home like so many others. Friends, family, and community members familiar with her baking ability encouraged her to continue baking and sell her goods wholesale. She launched Bakerslife2022 with customers finding her primarily through word of mouth and social media streams.
Bakerslife2022 provides homemade desserts and baked goods, catering and customized special order cakes and cupcakes for weddings, birthdays, and special occasions. “I love to bake for everyday deliciousness!” said Mary. She is currently taking orders and will begin delivering Christmas cookie orders the week of Thanksgiving. “I recently moved to Maine joining my fiancé who is the manager of a diesel truck company however my family is here in Lyndonville and I will be visiting bi-weekly, making deliveries to the NEK.”
To learn more about Bakerlife2022 custom product orders reach out to Mary Hash at marynme@outlook.com or (802) 673-3275.
The Calderwood Complex Building in St Johnsbury continues to welcome new tenants. MSI Realty’s Senior Leasing Coordinator Tina Emerson shared, “We have exciting news! On November 1, Sali Crow, a professional Psychic Medium, moved her office to the Calderwood Complex Building and will be hosting a Winter Witch’s Market in December to correspond with the St J Sparkles Holiday Weekend.”
Sali Crow is a professional Psychic Medium and published author. Her latest book “The Path of ELEMENTAL WITCHCRAFT is currently #1 best seller on Amazon for Gaia Based Religions. In addition to her work as a professional Psychic Medium and author, Sali is a former owner of the Grindstone Cafe and Wellness Center in Lyndonville where she held seasonal Witches Teas. This September, she hosted a Witches Harvest Fair, attended by hundreds of people, at her home in Newark.
Tina shared that the enthusiasm and revitalization efforts happening in downtown St. Johnsbury is what is inspiring Sali Crow and other professionals to want to become part of the community.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
