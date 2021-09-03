Business Watch: Celebrate Work And Workers This Labor Day

Labor Day. What does it mean to you? Is it back-to-school and backyard barbecue or recognition through celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, a day to pay tribute to the American worker who advances our economic and political democracy?
Helen Keller, a groundbreaking workers’ advocate with the American Civil Liberties Union and a member of the Industrial Workers of the World, once said, “I long to accomplish a great and noble task, but it is my chief duty to accomplish small tasks as if they were great and noble.”
If any social good results from the pandemic it should be the universal recognition that all workers’ are worthy of respect, all work can be meaningful, and all work worth doing is worth doing well.
The Vermont Legislature announced a relocation incentive, the New Relocating Worker Grant, eligible to new residents filling a qualifying job with a Vermont employer. The New Relocating Worker Grant is an incentive to grow the workforce while providing support to Vermont’s employers struggling to fill positions. The New Relocating Worker Grant awards a maximum of $7,500 to eligible applicants who meet certain criteria, see details at www.thinkvermont.com/relocation-incentives.
Recently relocated to East Burke from Hartford, Connecticut is new resident, Elaine Lind. Elaine is a consultant working remotely with Titan Energy New England, an independent energy consultancy group with in-depth knowledge of energy procurement, demand-side management and onsite generation services.
Titan Energy creates comprehensive energy management strategies by providing intelligent energy solutions to control and reduce energy costs.
Elaine said, “I value Vermont’s focus on clean, sustainable energy through its green initiative. One of the services I provide is EV charging consulting for turnkey EV charging stations. I see opportunity in this region with the rise in electric vehicle traffic, both cars and bike.
Elaine also works with towns and municipalities to provide turnkey service in the coordination of utilizing government grants and incentives to support charger purchases and installation. She also works with businesses and towns on navigating community solar programs to reduce energy costs and emphasized that Titan Energy is not a developer but a partner working on the clients’ behalf to navigate the community solar options.
For additional information contact Elaine Lind, 860-774-1047 and elind@titanenergyne.com, or visit www.titanenergyne.com.
Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine was recognized by the Philippine Consulate’s Department of Tourism in NYC by being invited to participate in Filipino Restaurant Week, which concluded on August 27, one of 13 restaurants participating from New York and New England.
The highest ranking diplomat of the Philippine Consulate in New York, Consul General Elmer Cato visited Burlington last week to attend consular activities with the Filipino community and the delegation made it a priority to travel to St. Johnsbury to check out the NEK and Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine.
Pica-pica owner George Sales shared, “We are honored Consul General Elmer Cato with his wife, Melanie, wanted to support our business and that the Philippine Consulate recognizes us as being an integral part of the greater Filipino culinary community. His ‘shout-out’ on facebook reached several thousand people in the NY/NE area and certainly helped put Saint Johnsbury on the map.”
Pica-pica was the only restaurant in Vermont to be invited and to participate in the Filipino Restaurant Week. Additional information about Filipino Restaurant Week can be found at www.filipinofoodnyc.com. Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine is located at 1214 Main Street in St Johnsbury. Phone 802-424-1585, and online at www.pica-pica.us.
Cheyenne and Michael Hatin have been plenty busy in Island Pond. This summer business partners Mike and Brian Fisher opened The High Country, a retail store with locally based natural products ranging from wood and crystals to CBD and tobacco based smoking essentials.
In addition to a wide range of CBD items, the store also sells vape products, glassware, and even sweatshirts and apparel. The High Country added a lounge under the retail store that is now open at 24 Main Street in Island Pond. Call or email 802-732-1075 or thehighcountry22@gmail.com.
Next door to The High Country is Lakeside Laundromat also owned by the Hatins and recently expanded to include an arcade straight through the laundromat. The arcade room was completed this week and high scores are being added daily.
Cheyenne and Mike closed last Friday on another real estate endeavor, The Joseph Building located at 10 Cross St. with four apartments and two storefronts. Cheyenne shared, “We are renovating the family apartments as well as preparing to open the storefronts. We are working hard to bring Island Pond back to what it used to be and have done a lot of research into what the townspeople need and want for business. I love Island Pond and plan to retire here!”
Planning for a Black Friday grand opening, Joe Mamas Sporting Goods will carry hunting and fishing gear, no firearms, and other recreational sporting goods, in addition to hiking boots, snowmobile gear, outerwear, tents and camping items. The second storefront will host The Active Hippie.
Cheyenne said, “The Active Hippie will carry the usual hippie-type items; bohemian skirts, eclectic collectibles, gem stones, kites, earthy activities and earth-friendly gift items.” Located at 10 Cross Street, visit Island Pond for Joe Mamas Sporting Goods and The Active Hippie grand openings later this fall.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
