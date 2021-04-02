The old proverb April showers bring May flowers could not be longed for more than now during a spike in area covid cases. Everyone I speak with expresses their desire for a return to the pre-pandemic movement and energy that fueled creativity, economy and our region’s quality of life. While the pandemic has driven a rise in micro-business, existing brick and mortar small businesses have been hit by the lack of steady foot traffic and limits on capacity. April showers bring May flowers is a lesson in patience and one that is relevant today as with the most unpleasant things, this too shall pass.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce is moving to a new location this weekend and will hold official office hours on Monday in the Mathewson House on the Lyndon Institute campus. NEK Chamber’s Executive Director Darcie McCann said, “The Chamber made the decision to move in the summer but held off during the pandemic. The new location offers more benefits to engage with the community, to partner with educational institutions on workforce and provide shadowing with local professionals. We can be a stronger advocate for the businesses.” The NEK Chamber serves as a well-functioning tourism resource, as well as a business resource active in removing red tape bureaucracy. Darcie added, “I’ve being told by members, ‘You know we’re going to need you more than ever when the pandemic is done.’ The Chamber has never been needed more than it has now. We take that responsibility very seriously.” The office in the Mathewson House provides a welcoming business space with a conference area and a full kitchen. Darcie expects to be able to make her famous cookies from her office for the first time versus rushing home between meetings and events. From Darcie’s office desk, which was the former desk of Gordon Mills, co-founder of EHV Industries, now known as WEIDMANN Electrical Technology Inc., she is excited to be able to have sincere conversations in the new setting which affords privacy and accessibility with general and handicapped parking. The NEK Chamber’s office in the Mathewson House is on the first floor, righthand suite, conveniently located behind the Lyndon Center post office. Darcie and the NEK Chamber Board are grateful to the Green Mountain Mall owner Mark Healy for his support and friendship. Darcie shared a motivating quote which has guided her during this past year: You don’t bounce back, you bounce forward. Bouncing forward into a new office location at 78 Matty House Circle in Lyndon Center is the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. Contact Executive Director Darcie McCann at (802) 748-3678 and visit the website for additional information www.nekchamber.com.
Open for business! True North Salon and Day Spa is now open on 347 Main Street in Franconia. Owners Katelyn Mosher and Cait Bouchard have extensive salon and spa industry experience and are excited to offer an array of services including hairstyling, coloring, smoothing treatments, facial waxing, lash tints and lifts, manicure and pedicure. Katelyn shared, “We are so excited to welcome clients in to the True North Salon and Day Spa! Masks are required and we are intensely following all covid safety guidelines.” Cait and Katelyn credit Presby Construction from Franconia for the renovation work. Reach out to True North Salon and Day Spa at (603) 823-2029 and truenorthsalonanddayspa@gmail.com.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) recently announced NEK community opportunities including grant funding and loan programs. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund through the SBA will be available soon. An eligible restaurant business may receive a tax-free federal grant equal to the amount of its pandemic-related revenue loss, calculated by subtracting 2020 gross receipts from 2019 gross receipts. For more information visit www.restaurantsact.com. In addition, The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. Administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, it includes $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues. Eligible applicants may qualify for grant funding equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with a maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. The program expects to open for applications in early April; additional information is available on the SBA website under SVO Grant. The Northern VT Recovery Loan Fund (NVRLF) is a revolving loan program designed to support business owners with a fund providing flexible terms and low-to-no cost debt financing along with business coaching services. Loans are available to businesses in varied industries including manufacturing, tourism, forestry and wood products, agriculture, education, nonprofits, and other drivers of rural economic development. Additional information is available on the Vermont Community Loan Fund website at www.investinvermont.com
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
