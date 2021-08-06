A funny thing kept happening to me this week. The lyrics to Your Song by Elton John would pop up in my head especially while talking to area business owners and hearing stories of their struggle to retain employees and obtain goods and supplies. You see, I’m gearing up to send my oldest off to college and feeling a bit sentimental especially with the recent pandemic activity and its influence on our economy. So, the lyrics “But the sun’s been quite kind While I wrote this song It’s for people like you that keep it turned on” reminds me that there’s hope with each new day and that every downside has an upside.
If you are a small business owner who despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, choose to keep your employees on the payroll, the IRS is urging you to take advantage of the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Even if your business accessed PPP, you may still qualify. The Employee Retention Credit is a refundable tax credit against certain employment taxes equal to 50% of the qualified wages an eligible employer pays to employees after March 12, 2020 and before June 30, 2021. Additional information can be accessed through the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/business/small-business-tax-provisions
If you have a sweet tooth or love someone who does then you should know that Whirligig Brewing hosts a monthly Local Donut pick up. This month it is scheduled for Saturday, August 14 however, the pre-orders for donuts open on Monday, August 9, and they sell out in only a few hours. Local Donut, a licensed home bakery in Woodbury, uses local ingredients from local producers including beer from one of Whirligig’s brews to make a special beer donut each month. To pre-order visit www.localdonutvt.com and to check out what’s on tap visit Whirligig Brewing at 397 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury, next door to the Kingdom Taproom and Table.
Next week you’ll want to make your way to Chick In Boots Farm closing “moving” sale. Owner/gardener/florist Miranda Bergeron established Chick In Boots Farm, a cut flower farm and gift shop offering a unique experience for flower lovers with a self-pick garden, grab-n-go bouquets, a bouquet subscription, and workshops, in 2020 and was open July, August and September. The Chick In Boots Farm gift shop featured locally made products such as soaps, jewelry and other items. This week, Miranda announced, “I am moving to Florida!” Next week the farm and gift shop will be open from Tuesday through Saturday. Her house and the floral farm property will be listed for sale with “the next owner reaping all the rewards of my hard work” shared Miranda. In addition to the sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, dahlias, rudbeckia, and many more, she had planted over 200 perennials on the property. Chick In Boots Farm will also move to Florida where Miranda plans to recreate the business. Miranda said, “I am so grateful. The community has been incredibly supportive and I will miss seeing everyone in my shop.” Saturday, August 14 will be the last day the gift shop and farm is open. Visit Chick In Boots Farm at 15 Abbott Ave in Bath. www.chickinbootsfarm.com
BFO Truck and Trailer Repair Inc. has been purchased by Mike Carr from Eugene Kelly. BFO Truck and Trailer Repair provides medium to heavy-duty truck and trailer service and repair. New owner Mike Carr with a crew of 4 employees offers road call service, equipment and brake service, and engine repair in their 5-bay repair shop at the former Isaacson Structural Steel complex. In addition to equipment service, Mike and his crew provide computer and equipment diagnostics and preventative maintenance. Mike shared that during the summer months, “I have clients whose trucks see heavy winter use so we bring them in to sandblast, repaint and provide routine maintenance.” Mike said, “In the next few weeks I’m adding truck and trailer alignment equipment and I look forward to providing this additional service.” Prior to purchasing BFO Truck and Trailer Repair, Mike serviced heavy duty equipment for Mr. Bult’s Inc, (MBI), the country’s largest long-haul waste transporter with trucks all over the USA. BFO Truck and Trailer Repair is located at 40 Jericho Road in Berlin. To reach owner Mike Carr call the shop phone at (603) 752-0038.
Caplan’s Army Store in Saint Johnsbury sadly closed at the end of 2020, and now the sister store Caplan’s Shoe, Apparel and Camping in Morrisville is going out of business with the owner’s retirement. In downtown Morrisville, the going out of business sale with prices marked 40%-70% off was announced at the end of June and is projected to go until the end of August. Caplan’s Shoe, Apparel and Camping has been located in Morrisville since 1992. Known for offering high quality and personal service, Caplan’s sells brand-name apparel and footwear such as Carhartt, Merrel, Chippewa, Lacrosse Muck, Kamik, Keen, Wigwam, Darn Tough, and Acorn. The going out of business sale is happening now at 52 Portland Street in downtown Morrisville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
