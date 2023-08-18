Business Watch: Clay’n Around Downtown

There exists a phenomenon known as “autumn anxiety,” which is the period during the last weeks of August through the first weeks of September. During this period, many people experience anticipation and nervousness as the season changes.
There is anxiety, panic, and guilt over whether they made the most of their summer break and whether there is enough time to still fit in all the remaining plans. Autumn anxiety accompanies the traditional back-to-school and back-to-business routines which bring new schedules, new schools, new jobs, new commutes, new assignments, and interaction with new people.
Mental health experts say there are things you can do to counteract autumn anxiety which include increasing time spent outdoors, being mindful of seasonal allergies which affect the nervous system and mood, striving for a full night’s sleep, and staying organized with responsibilities while also limiting caffeine, electronics, and other distracting stimulants that create noise and stress within your body. Practicing self-compassion by taking a break from activities and or treating yourself kindly goes a long way to alleviating the end-of-summer stress that contributes to autumn anxiety.
Ways to treat yourself and practice self-care often fit into one of the seven pillars: mental, emotional, physical, environmental, spiritual, recreational, and social. One easy way to practice self-care is to head outdoors on a bike or on foot to enjoy one of the many recreational trails in the community such as the Kingdom Trails, LVRT, or Ammonoosuc Rail Trail. Another would be to treat yourself to a beauty or personal care service or to join a social circle with a shared interest.
Coming soon this autumn, a new boutique pottery studio will be opening in the heart of downtown St Johnsbury. Owner Anita Roth inherited the studio when she and her husband, David Roth, purchased the downtown building that was previously the home of The Artful Eye, Antiques Annex, Red Tag, and the Potheads Pottery Studio. The building at 443 Railroad St. now displays the name Cary & Main Co., a homage to St Johnsbury’s maple sugaring history and home to David and Anita’s business which produces hand-crafted maple creme made from organic and kosher Vermont maple syrup, fine maple syrup, and sugarhouse candles. Everything at Cary & Main Co. is hand-crafted in Vermont.
The pottery studio has been closed for four months for renovation from which will emerge a peaceful boutique pottery studio, elegant candle-making workshop, and a modern makers space and art gallery.
Anita shared that she once took a pottery class which unfortunately turned out to be an intimidating experience. The studio was loud and crowded, the teacher was neither helpful nor happy.
“When I inherited the studio with the building purchase, I knew I wanted to create a different experience that would be kind and supportive. Enjoyable classes in a small studio with someone who enjoys teaching,” said Anita, “Our Potter in Residence, Julie Hook, is talented, kind, and inspiring!” Classes will be offered for both public and private instruction for new, intermediate, and advanced potters, as well as membership options. Memberships are limited to ensure space and materials and are offered as an in-studio membership for experienced potters who can use the facilities on their own, and as an at-home membership that provides access for use of the kiln.
The new studio is called Clay’n Around. There will be a soft opening event on Aug. 31 for the founding members, the folks who were pottery studio members that had to stop using the studio when it closed for four months during renovations.
“We’re inviting the founding members back in to test everything out before the studio opens. Until that time, we are busy testing the kiln, organizing, and preparing to ensure the space is ready,” Anita added.
Members’ work that meets gallery standards may have an opportunity to display and sell select pieces in the St Johnsbury Sugarworks Art Gallery located in the Cary & Main Co. building and at special events. Keep an eye out for an opening announcement coming soon for Clay’n Around Pottery Studio. Visit www.claynaround.com or email studio@claynaround.com to inquire for additional information. Also, visit www.caryandmain.com.
Make plans to enjoy some self-care at Mary’s New You Salon. Currently located at 98 Main Street, Suite A, the salon is moving and reopening on Sunday, Sept. 24 to 279 Main St. in Lancaster, N.H.
A family business for 29 years, Mary’s New You Salon, owned by Jessica Williams, is relocating to a new and fully refurbished space. The salon has grown from one to five stylists and the new location allows for additional expansion. For more information or to make an appointment call 603-788-2684.
Also coming soon to Lancaster is Kevin’s Country Kitchen. Kevin and Kelly Lucey moved up to the beautiful North Country from Manchester three years ago. While Kelly works as a nurse at the Country Village Center, a Genesis HealthCare facility that provides short-term rehabilitation, Kevin, recently retired from his profession and rediscovered his passion for culinary arts. “I’ve worked in the high-tech industry. I have a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s degree in operations and project management. When I retired I wanted to keep busy so I applied to the Mountain View Grand and for 3 years did prep work and staff meal cooking,” shared Kevin.
He grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and earned a culinary arts degree from the Greater Lawrence Vocational Technical School. Kevin’s Country Kitchen offers 16 seats indoors and 4-6 outside. The new restaurant adjacent to Scoops On Main and Scorpio’s Pizza and Sports Pub will serve a full breakfast and lunch. Kevin describes the menu as comfort food, with items such as paninis, bolognese pasta, chicken pot pie, American chop suey, and a Northshore Roast Beef sandwich (think Kelly’s roast beef!), among many other dishes. Kevin’s Country Kitchen offers dine-in and to-go orders and uses environmentally sound sturdy paper plate products.
Visit Kevin’s Country Kitchen on opening day, Sept. 24, when food from a limited menu will be offered free. Kevin’s Country Kitchen is located at 176 Main St. in Lancaster.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
