Riley’s Fish Shack, a family-owned and -operated restaurant, has been serving seafood to the NEK since 2014. Riley Rutchuck and her mother, Jessie Davidson, purchased the roadside location in 2014 and have received strong community support ever since they opened the doors for dining and takeout.

With the COVID-19 CDC regulations coupled with the Governor’s Stay Home order Riley’s Fish Shack has made the safety requirements to operate takeout orders and has been working to meet the demand for their food.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.