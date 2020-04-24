Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Local businesses need your support now more than ever. There are six main tenants the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sharing that we can all practice to help our local economies recover. 1. Get it to go:,order from local restaurants and observe the safe delivery or pick-up option. 2. Buy in advance, purchase gift cards or book services to use at a future date. 3. Follow along, use your online news sources and social media to learn of specific ways you can support local businesses. 4. Shop small online, order from local businesses’ websites and leave positive reviews and messages of support for local vendors and businesses. 5. Stay looped in, keep up with your memberships and services that are still offered online. 6. Say thank you, many business owners and workers are risking their health to provide their services and products. Be thankful and shop local.
While it seems like so long ago, only two months have passed since Global Partners, based in Waltham, Mass., announced their intention to sell 18 convenience stores with gasoline in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. From the intended sale list the affected locations in our area include: 78 Broad St in Lyndonville, 167 Main St in Concord, 26 Congress St in Morrisville, 67 Smith St in Woodsville, and 552 Meadow St in Littleton. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors is representing Global Partners in the sale. The stores are being sold with Global fuel supply agreements and will be sold using NRC’s “buy one, some or all” sealed-bid sale process. The Citgo station in Concord is home to Barnie’s Market. Owner of Barnie’s Market, Mike Chadburn shared that he is momentarily closing the store to allow the auction of the building to proceed. The auction is slated for May 19th. Find additional information at www.nrc.com/2003.
