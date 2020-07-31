Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze, a 24-acre attraction in North Danville opened on July 25 for its 22nd season. While the pandemic has caused changes and closures to many of our rural events, the corn maze experience will go on with new COVID safety guidelines governing operations. Advance reservations are required and limited tickets will be available each day. Visit www.vermontcornmaze.com for additional information and ticket reservations.
The recent start-up concierge business My Grandson and the newly reopened Franconia Market & Deli have teamed up to provide immune-compromised and coronavirus-wary grocery shoppers with the option of having deliveries safely made to them in the comfort of their homes. The arrangement allows for the staff at Franconia Market & Deli to process and bag the grocery orders with My Grandson picking up and delivering the goods for a 15 percent delivery fee.
