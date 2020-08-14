Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Mooselook Diner has announced it is officially open with 7 day a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Owner Kevin Fontecha purchased the restaurant and with a full renovation give it a bright and welcoming industrial rustic appearance which compliments the beauty of the adjacent Moose River. The Mooselook Diner has a full menu which can be found on their website, www.MooselookDiner.com. Visit Mooselook Diner at 1058 Main Street in Concord, (802) 695-2950.
Save the date! Anthony’s Diner will reopen on Wednesday, September 2. The diner was temporarily closed during the pandemic’s stay home order and has remained closed to complete some desired upkeep on the interior of the building including painting, equipment upgrades, and replacement of kitchen exhaust equipment. Owner Judy Proia said, “Our staff is eager to return to work and we are eager to welcome our customers back.” Anthony’s Diner is located at 321 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-3613.
