Business Watch Column - Aug. 8, 2020

Kevin and Kristen Smith pose with Growler the bear at the entrance to Little Town Brews on 42 Main Street in Littleton. (Courtesy Photo)

The NEK Crafter’s Emporium, founded in November 2018, was temporarily closed during Vermont’s Stay Home Order. Unsure how long the Stay Home Order would last owner Christine St.Onge needed a way to keep busy and continue the support for the shop’s over 70 artisans and vendors so in April she expanded her business model to include a membership with Patreon, an online service to subscribe to a monthly membership at various levels of spend to receive a package valued at the subscription amount, and she also developed at various price points thoughtfully curated theme boxes.

From the curated box option there is the Box of Happy which includes a variety of products from artisans’ goods available at the shop and the Self Care Essentials with five pricing options to select from. Christine rotates crafters and products for the boxes with the majority of the products originating from and being made by artisans and crafters from the NEK.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.