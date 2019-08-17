Business Watch Column - Aug. 17, 2019

Everybody loves swag. You know, the often free promotional marketing items with company branding. But did you know that although used as a word, SWAG is actually an acronym for Stuff We All Get? This marketing term originated during the early dot-com era when companies utilized give-away items as promotional mechanisms and quickly established a marketing resource widely embraced today.
So wide is the swag business practice that a new company, NEK Promos, recently launched at the end of July in South Wheelock. NEK Promos is owned by Sue Scheibenpflug; she moved up to Vermont from Connecticut five years ago and in addition to her self-employment roles as a realtor and working for a supplier selling to distributors, she has been with Tender Corporation, and as a Resort Sales Manager back when Burke Mountain Resort was Q Burke. Now that she’s launched NEK Promos she plans to head out and visit every business in the NEK. NEK Promos has access to 4,000 different suppliers in order to meet clients needs and swag desires. Sue said, “We have a vast network and it’s very popular now to set up a company store for employees to access and purchase company branded items and swag. Having the personal contact I can provide is a benefit and I’m looking forward to helping the businesses in our region with promotional marketing solutions.” Information on NEK Promos is available at www.nekpromos.com.
Sue Scheibenpflug’s relocation to Vermont was accompanied by her husband, John Scheibenpflug. Sue and John had enjoyed skiing and biking in the NEK region for over 20 years, enjoying a vacation home in South Wheelock. Upon deciding on long-term residence here they built a new home with the vacation home being available on airbnb as the Standard Mountain View Cabin. With the move, John relocated his construction and insurance restoration work company to South Wheelock. .
Another business that is on the move is Nomads Kitchen based in Littleton, N.H. Alan Rashkin is the owner and head cook of the bright red food truck. Nomads Kitchen with the tagline “Bowls without Borders” is a traveling food truck combined with several regular fixed locations. A “Find Us” link on the website takes us to Twitter where Nomads social media manager tweets location updates. The name Nomads comes from their eclectic and world fare food appealing to all foodies including vegetarians and vegans. Alan shared, “I have a great team with my son Lee and Julie Cote handling the promo work and social media, Mike Goodwin is the manager, Nestor and Mackx work the truck along with Mike and myself. We serve street food like tacos with braised Korean BBQ short rib, Baja carnitas or pollo with Latin style pulled pork, and pinchos which is a Puerto Rican fast food BBQ chicken skewer, and our Nomads original New England Sweet Corn which is slathered in real maple syrup with whipped butter infused with chili spice and cinnamon.” Nomads is available for event and private catering. This weekend Nomads Kitchen food truck will be at the Mt Washington Cog Railway for the 4th Annual “Railway to the Moon” Steampunk Festival. For menu, catering and the Twitter link for location updates check out the website, www.nomads.kitchen.com.
Across the country many Rite Aid stores have changed ownership as part of the sale of select Rite Aid stores to Walgreens. All prescriptions are still at the same location but have been transferred to the Walgreens system. During the past few weeks you may have experienced deeply discounted pricing on inventory in the St Johnsbury Rite Aid store as it was preparing to liquidate inventory to make room for the full transition to the Walgreens company. This Rite Aid located at 502 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury is now temporarily closed while the interior is rebranded, displays are set up and stocked with inventory, and the employees are trained on the new technology and systems. The St Johnsbury store will remain closed until next Friday, Aug. 23, when it will reopen as a new Walgreeens store and pharmacy.
