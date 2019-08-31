Do you know what goes really well with a cocktail at The Orange Rind gazebo at sunset? Pizza! This summer John Tomassoni launched his wood-fired pizza stand and quickly gathered accolades. He has an arrangement with the Orange Rind to set up his food stand near their gazebo where Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizzas is also adjacent to Rubylee’s Ice Cream for a well-rounded dining experience. The pizza stand has been a popular fixture on weekends this summer. Originally from Maryland, it was 10 years ago that John came north to attend Lyndon State College (now known as NVU-Lyndon). He said, “I found the people and the area appealing and decided to stay, making my home in Lyndonville. I have a young daughter here and we love the NEK.” John makes his wood-fired pizzas from scratch with homemade sauces. He sources much of the produce locally and incorporates Vermont maple syrup, Cabot cheeses, and bacon from Northeast Kingdom Processing. In addition to the pizza business, John is a sous chef at the Burke Mountain Hotel which is where you’ll find him today; he’ll be back behind The Orange Rind in East Burke on Sunday at 4 p.m. Get there before mid-October when the food stand will close for the season. Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizzas is also available for catering both private events and parties. The pizza stand is at 427 VT Rt. 114 in East Burke.
Another business expanding to our area is E.A. Bligh Painting. Originally from Arizona, Ed Bligh relocated to Greenville, Maine some years ago and has accumulated over 36 years of experience in the field of interior and exterior painting. He is now expanding his territory as he adds a second home office in Whitefield, N.H. With the addition of New Hampshire and Vermont his territory spans from Moosehead Lake in Maine to Groton and Mystic in Connecticut. Ed describes his work as meticulous and provides light carpentry to insure the integrity of the project. Ed said, “Many of my clients are second home owners with high standards and I strive to exceed their expectations.” E.A. Bligh Painting also offers pressure washing, complete prep, and free estimates.
Alice Kitchel has been an art therapist and mental health counselor for the past 25 years. She holds a PhD in human and organization development and is a graduate of the Vermont Leadership Institute. Recently her range of life work and joy experienced in assisting others led her on a new career path pursuing certification from iPEC, a coaching program, as a professional coach. Discovering her niche in assisting people through transitions, difficult decisions and life choices, Alice launched her business Puma Consulting and Coach. Between skills she already possessed and new skills learned during the certification from iPEC, she works with clients on several challenges including but not limited to: time management, overcoming obstacles, sustainable daily schedules, creating a professional development plan or skills to become a better manager, workplace communication skills, tools to personally manage a negative workplace environment, or to prepare for job interviews. As a professional coach, Alice helps clients uncover the answers to the challenges they face either in their career or personal life. A typical coaching session is one-hour, sometimes shorter, and it is structured to help develop goals and the strategies to achieve. She also offers on-call services and utilizes a Zoom account as needed for video coaching. Alice said she is inspired by her work, “In helping one person they become the pebble in the pond and that positively helps the people around them. That has been my philosophy for a long time.” The office of Puma Consulting and Coach, Alice Kitchel, PhD is located at 242 Eastern Ave., Suite 3, St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.