Business Watch Column - Aug. 24, 2019

School is back in session next week which for many of us equates to additions to our daily routine. The back-to-school season also hearkens in a back-to-business mentality with earlier carpools, more coffee, and extra activities after the traditional work day. Laurie Brewer, owner of the new business Studio 150 Fitness, recognized a need for small group classes, personal training, and life and wellness coaching catering to women only. The fitness studio opened this May in the Tannery Marketplace in Littleton. In addition to personal sessions she currently offers group classes on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with plans to add additional classes, including cardio, this fall. All levels from beginner through advanced are welcomed, Laurie provides modifications making classes perfect for everyone. She is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer with specializations in both weight loss and fitness nutrition, and is an Institute for Integration Nutrition Certified Health Coach.
When asked what inspired Laurie to open her business, she shared, “I wanted to offer a space where women can feel confident and comfortable that was less intimidating than a traditional gym. Studio 150 Fitness is a beautiful space to workout with a wall of windows overlooking the river. I want my clients to get strong both physically and mentally, learn to live well, and feel empowered to look and feel their best self. I cap the group classes at 6 persons because I provide individual attention. We have fun and inspire one another!”
Studio 150 Fitness offers: personal training, group fitness, strength training, cardio, core, balance, flexibility, fitness nutrition, special events, happy hour workouts, bridal packages and training for whatever your special event may be. Studio 150 Fitness is located at 111 Saranac Street, suite 150, Littleton, N.H.
Another new business that recently opened is the Front Seat Coffee in downtown Hardwick. For several years Tobin Myers Porter on his computer in the Myers Produce Hardwick warehouse found himself thinking there must be a more conducive place for him to work on his computer. After consulting with local friends and contacts often hearing “someone might open a coffee shop” he recognized not only did he have a need but there existed a demand for the niche. Tobin had spent years running an organic vegetable farm and remains committed to using local and organic products whenever possible. The Front Seat Coffee shop will be using Carrier Coffee, a local roasting company based in Northfield, for beans. Interesting to note Carrier Roasting Co. was named Food&Wine’s Best Coffee in Vermont for 2019. Front Seat Coffee will source the milk used from pasture raised cows at Sweet Rowen Farmstead in West Glover. The bread is from Elmore Mt Bread and Patchwork Farm and Bakery. Their products are made in-house and include sandwiches made with Vermont Salumi’s Proscuitto Cotto and Jasper Hill Alpha Tolman cheese on Elmore St Bread focaccia served hot with a side of Moutarde De Meaux mustard. The coffee shop will use School House Farm eggs from East Calais in the baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and serve doughnuts only on the weekends made by local chef Nate Doyon.
Tobin said, “I want Front Seat Coffee to appeal to a broad spectrum of the community and be welcoming to everyone from work commuters, school parents doing the morning drop-off, bikers riding through town, business folks choosing our shop for meetings, everyone that is looking for a place that feels comfortable and welcoming to meet up, read a book, or use our free wifi.” Check out Front Seat Coffee at 101 South Main St., Hardwick.
Tony Dwyer had been logging with his father, Paul Dwyer, for over 17 years. He took over the business a few years ago, expanding equipment, and started offering firewood. He purchased a firewood processor 5 years ago and upgraded his equipment 3 years ago. With firewood season starting to really heat up the business offers firewood, seasoned or green, and kiln dried firewood. You may have noticed one of his new business signs, Tony Dwyer Logging; there’s one at his office on Higgins Hill Road by Gingue Farm, and one on Railroad Street nicely decorated for the fall season situated in front of one of his properties from his other business, T.D. Rentals llc.
If you have business news and/or a discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to learn more about your business and our shared region.
