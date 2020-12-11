The Littleton Economic Development Celebration held online on Nov. 23, recognized Jean Mckenna of the Coffee Pot Restaurant as the 2020 Ray Burton Business Leader of the Year Award Recipient.

It was a virtual celebration hosted by Veronica Francis of Notchnet accompanied by area business leaders. Active community volunteer Bill Mellekas described Jean as being “a goodwill ambassador to Littleton for the past 40 years.” Congratulations Jean! A recording of the event can be found on the website www.littletonareachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.