Business Watch Column - Dec. 19, 2020

Mitch Doolan, owner of Doolan Fuel Company

Lancaster native and longtime county sheriff’s deputy Mitch Doolan has launched a new home heating fuels delivery business to serve the Lancaster area. Doolan Fuel Company provides #2 heating oil, kerosene, and off-road diesel to residential homes and businesses delivering in the Lancaster area of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Mitch is a graduate of White Mountains Regional High School and a lifelong Lancaster resident. He learned mechanics from his late father Bill, the longtime service manager at Timberland Machines and pit steward at Riverside Speedway, and at the New Hampshire Technical College in Berlin.

