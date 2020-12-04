There’s a new buzz word in the consumer industry; it’s Phygital and it’s taking the customer’s retail experience to a new level.

Phygital brings the online shopping experience and the physical sales together to provide the customer with immediacy, immersion, and interaction. You may have experienced an early hint toward this experience through the emerging technology if you used a product scanner at a department store to create a bridal registry. The phygital user experience utilizes technology enabling the customer to select products to then interact with in realtime. It provides an immediate and immersive consumer experience.

