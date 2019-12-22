This evening we experience the Winter Solstice, it is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year. The winter solstice ushers in a time for regeneration, renewal and self-reflection. It is also a time for our area to start seriously thinking snow. This region needs the white gold to fall on the slopes, trails, towering evergreens, all the glorious places that boost the winter tourism economy.

Speaking of economy, St Johnsbury Distillery received very good news recently when Ruby Wines, a Massachusetts wine and spirits distributor, visited the distillery and performed a plant inspection as the final step in their evaluation process for selecting a new spirit.

