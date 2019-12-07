During the Thanksgiving holiday many hours were spent gathered around the table breaking bread, giving thanks, and sharing stories filled with tears and laughter. Whether you spent your holiday around a kitchen table with immediate family or around a dining table with extended family or guests, the sentimentality of the food table is universally shared. Randall Loiacono is a local artist, a teacher of pottery and a furniture maker. He has been making furniture from his Littleton shop and at the Artful Eye in St Johnsbury. His furniture company, Affordable Custom Farm Tables, crafts tables, coffee tables and benches to accompany finer home furnishings and decor. The artistic challenge of custom furniture appeals to Randall and his wife, Lisa McDonough, who are together the owners of The Artful Eye, the Annex, Red Tag, Pot Heads pottery studio and clay classroom, and also Affordable Custom Farm Tables. Farm table orders come from all over the country and even beyond. Lisa said, “This week we are preparing to ship a custom table order all the way to Israel. Occasionally folks may be able to view one on display in the Artful Eye in between finalizing the finishing touches and delivery. Each table is special and takes about three months to build and customize. One memorable order was from a client who ordered a 100 percent new board table and wanted it made to look 200 years old. Randall had a lot of fun fulfilling that request and the finished product looked authentic.” The kiln dried, local wood used for the tables is procured locally matching the customer’s specifications from master craftsman David Patione’s business Calendar Brook Cabinetry. Visit the Artful Eye showroom at 443 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury for examples of Randall’s work and online at www.affordablecustomfarmtables.com. Contact Randall Loiacono at 781-710-1250 for additional information.
The White Market has launched a community based support initiative, Coins for Community, as a venue to help customers give locally and keep the funding support on local community-based organizations. All through December The White Market customers can round up the purchase total or make an additional contribution to support local non-profit Lyndon Outing Club. The initiative started mid-November and Sarah Lafferty, third-generation owner, said, “The customer reception has been really great. When the idea was presented to us we embraced it and approached our POS supplier to add the module option to create 100% transparency. This isn’t about White Market, we are just an avenue to enable the community support to happen. Coins for Our Community is the community’s way of thanking the organizations and volunteers that enrich all our lives. There are so many things unique to our community and we are finding there is a need and a desire to first acknowledge the individual and group efforts and then to thank and appreciate the contribution to our community.” The donations collected for the Lyndon Outing Club will go toward repair and maintenance general operations expenses. Sarah shared that thus far six groups have been identified for consideration next year as The White Market plans to continue the program acting as an avenue for donations and as a marketing partner to help spread the word for the local community-based organizations. For additional information visit any of the three The White Market locations: St Johnsbury at 385 Portland Street, Main at 128 Main St. in Lyndonville, and Plaza at 6586 Memorial Drive in Lyndonville. Online at www.whitesmarket.com.
