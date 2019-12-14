Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
New businesses of various specialties and sizes are open and opening up all around us. Now is the time as the yearend approaches to remind ourselves of the convenience and pleasure of shopping locally to support our friends, neighbors, and community as we benefit from the contribution local businesses make to the culture and vitality of our region.
Katrina Hamel and partner Josh Simpson have opened a clothing and accessories boutique in Lyndonville. LKW Loft is a thoughtfully curated collection of misses and plus-size women’s everyday casual fashions, jewelry and accessories. Katrina said, “I want LKW Loft to appeal to women of all shapes and sizes. We carry fashions in both misses and plus sizes, jewelry from the Paparazzi Accessories jewelry collection, and also other fashion accessories such as scarves, handbags, and belts.” LKW Loft held a soft opening this past Wednesday and will be open every weekend, Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm, through to Christmas with additional weekday hours to be added after the holidays. LKW Loft is conveniently located at 101 Depot Street, between Presents of the Past and Sew’n Love Fabric Shoppe, in downtown Lyndonville. For additional information visit the boutique or call 802-473-8756.
