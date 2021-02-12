Business Watch Column - Feb. 13, 2021

Biodynamic farming practices were introduced in 1924 by Austrian scientist and philosopher Rudolf Steiner. The longest-running biodynamic farm in the U.S. is Oregon’s Zinniker Farm, organic from the start since 1943.
Biodynamic farming aims to create healthy soil similar to organic farming but it also includes esoteric concepts with spiritual and mystical perspectives, and an astrological sowing and planting calendar. Biodynamic gardening considers the moon phases which has for centuries guided the planting of crops.
Similarly, there is a practice called lunar hair care focusing on the lunar cycle to achieve length, thickness, beauty, strength, and growth. Whether or not you are a believer in lunar hair care, there is a new option for your hair care needs.
The Barber Shop is open next to the U.S. Post Office in Groveton. The owner, Phil Colprit, recently moved back to Groveton after living in Colorado for a stint. Three years ago he had operated the Barber Shop in Littleton, a Main Street establishment, for over 10 years. Phil said, “While I was in Colorado I received a call from an older barber that was getting ready for retirement and I knew I wanted to head back to do what I love to do.” Phil is a barber by trade with 39 years of extensive experience. He is looking forward to his clientele knowing he is in Groveton and continuing with the trade he loves. The Barber Shop is open 5 days a week from Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Barber Shop on 55 Church Street in Groveton to make an appointment, (603) 331-5514.
The St Johnsbury Subway will open on Monday at the new location on 18 Federal Street. Franchise owner Premium Properties’ Jonathan Milne said, “There are many advantages to the new location, first being that it is a newly renovated fresh and clean restaurant that we own and can maintain ourselves. The parking availability is expanded from previous and we have a grassy area that we are hoping to bring outdoor seating to once the warmer weather approaches. We are also hoping to introduce bike racks to support the community bike path and rail-trail users.” The new Subway restaurant building has a convenient pick-up window for orders placed by telephone and through the Subway app. Jonathan shared, “We hope to hold a grand opening in the future, only when the COVID-19 VT guidelines permit such social gatherings in indoor spaces.” In addition to the St Johnsbury restaurant, Premium Properties also owns and operates the Lyndonville Subway and the Morrisville Subway. Jonathan also shared that employment positions are available at all three locations. This Monday, visit the new Subway located at 18 Federal Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-1212 and www.subway.com.
The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, Division of Liquor Control (DLC) has announced the opening of two new liquor agencies, known as 802 Spirits, in Orwell and West Danville. The DLC has upgraded its IT infrastructure enabling the new store locations in areas that have been underserved. The DLC is excited by the new partnerships, with Commissioner Patrick Delaney noting, “We are thrilled to develop new business relationships in these communities and to partner with small businesses to support local growth and vitality.” Kim Walker, Director of Retail added, “What is unique about these two locations is that they are both multi-generational iconic business locations. In general, these two areas, Orwell and West Danville, have been underserved and have high visitor and tourist traffic.”
While Orwell is on the western side of the state, the new West Danville location is the Hastings Store at the intersection of Route 15 at the eastern tip of Joe’s Pond. The building has housed a U.S. Post Office since 1853 when it was a stagecoach stop with upstairs room for rent. Jane Hastings Larrabee’s grandparents started running the general store in 1913 and it has remained in the family ever since. Jane and her husband Garey Larrabee ran the store with its meat counter, deli, produce, and dry goods for over 50 years. Sadly, Jane passed away last March. Their daughter Jenny Rafuse is now running the store, but her father is there “helping out” every day. He still enjoys waiting on locals and travelers alike and enjoys the people. The new 802 Spirits liquor store is a nice addition to the Hastings Store, and they are learning quickly what the local tastes are. Visit the Hastings Store and 802 Spirits at 2748 US Route 2 W in West Danville, (802) 684-3398.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
